Lynx vs Storm Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Sylvia Fowles tips off her final season with the Minnesota Lynx against the Seattle Storm on Friday, May 6.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised locally in the Storm markets on Fox13+ (also known formerly as JoeTV, KZJO or MyNetwork TV) and in the Lynx markets on Bally Sports North Extra.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Lynx vs Storm if you live in-market:

Lynx vs Storm Preview

Sylvia Fowles, 36, begins the final chapter of her storied career with the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Her legacy includes two WNBA titles and finals MVPs plus a regular season MVP.

Fowles and the Lynx take on the Seattle Storm, a team that’s just two years removed from winning two WNBA crowns in three years. Last season’s Storm won 21 games and got bounced in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Minnesota also went down in the second round after a 22-win regular season last year. Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve actually anticipated Fowles’ retirement after the playoff loss according to Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press.

“I said to her, ‘You don’t look like a player who’s ready to ride off into the sunset or that’s done with basketball,'” Reeve said. “And she said, ‘I’m not.'”

Storm can’t stop Sylvia Fowles 😤 pic.twitter.com/JCscrwhZDi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2021

“I was certainly pleased, not for the obvious reasons. But I think when you have a player like Syl, we say she’s 36, but look at her. There’s still so much more. I’m selfish when it comes to that. I want great players to keep playing,” Reeve added. “I’m fine with [Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird] being 46 and still playing if they can do it, because I love that. There’s such a passion for the game. Syl has more to give.”

Bird plays for the Storm, part of the team’s big three with Breanna Stewart and Jewell Lloyd. The Strom trio looks to chase a title at least one last time.

“The beauty of those three is as much success as they’ve had, they’re still hungry for more,” Storm head coach Noelle Quinn said via The Seattle Times’ Percy Allen. “I’m like [everybody else] and wondering what more do you guys need? You’re Olympians. You’re WNBA champions. You’re the best players in the world.”

Seattle begins its quest for a third title since 2018 in its new home at Climate Pledge Arena.

“It’s amazing,” Quinn said via Allen. “Our athletes deserve to be in a high-quality building and (have) state-of-the-art things. I’m juiced about the technology that’s going to make us more efficient. They deserve it. I’m happy that we’re in this building.”

