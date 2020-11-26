Macy’s Parade 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

It will take more than a global pandemic to stop the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It airs live Thursday, November 26 from 9 a.m to noon in all timezones on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a free live stream of the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Preview

Macy’s Prepares For A Thanksgiving Parade Unlike Any Other | TODAYDespite the worsening pandemic, Macy’s will carry on with its traditional Thanksgiving Day parade this year, but in a television-only format with no parade route and no in-person attendees. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY. » Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and… 2020-11-20T18:00:01Z

The 2020 Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade will look a bit different this year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but it is marching on with its 94th edition despite the crisis.

This Thanksgiving the time-honored phrase Let’s Have a Parade will cue the start of a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – the nation’s most cherished holiday tradition – to once again kick off the holiday season.

Ready to spread holiday cheer and with an expected television audience of more than 50 million viewers, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News’ Today Show host the live broadcast. Telemundo will simulcast the parade in Spanish, with the event hosted by Adamari Lopez, Jessica Carrillo, Rodner Figueroa and Nastassja Bolivar.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the nation’s biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration. To safely bring the spectacle to millions nationwide during this unprecedented time, the annual production will shift to a broadcast-only event. This year the procession will forgo marching down the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan in order to avoid gathering large crowds.

Since its inception, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a reflection of the finest of American popular culture. From the best of music to the brightest lights on Broadway and everything in between. The impact of this year’s pandemic related cancelations on some of New York City’s most beloved arts, entertainment and cultural events was a huge loss felt by both New Yorkers and visitors alike who enjoy them annually as part of New York City’s thriving and vibrant communities. To give the nation a dose of the lost magic of some of these beloved events, this year’s Macy’s Parade will feature a selection of performances representing a sampling of the annual traditions that had to scale back, cancel or indefinitely postpone their events or performances.

The star power will be from variety of global music genres from pop, R&B and country and Latin music, with a few noteworthy special appearances thrown in the mix. Joining the festivities will be Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (opening the show), Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Matthew Morrison, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton (on behalf of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®), Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, and Brett Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

The Macy’s Parade will feature performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill and Mean Girls. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

Returning for a fourth year by popular demand, the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree will feature the harmonious voices of 60 Macy’s colleagues who will join us from their homes across the country coming together in a golden-voiced chorus filled with the spirit of the holiday season.

Entertaining viewers nationwide with their signature flair will be a special performance from the all-female samba drumline Fogo Azul NYC along with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Mermaid Queen Lynn Nottage and Dick Zigun representing the Coney Island USA Mermaid Parade; Danza Fiesta representing the National Puerto Rican Day Parade; The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Band representing the NYC Pride March; the Sugarplum Fairy from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker representing the New York City Ballet; the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums representing the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade™; and a special performance entitled CaribeFuturism featuring a collective of acts including partners Pan in Motion, Batingua Arts, Sesame Flyers, and Kaisokah Moko Jumbies with Carnival Queen Kay Mason representing the West Indian American Day Carnival Association.

The fun doesn’t stop there with additional performances from The Big Apple Circus, The NYPD Police Band, The West Point Marching Band and the step skills of Zeta Phi Beta.

The festivities kick off Thursday, November 26 at 9 a.m. in all timezones on NBC.