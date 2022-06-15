Where to Watch ‘Mad God’ Movie Streaming Online

Acclaimed VFX man and filmmaker Phil Tippett’s decades-long passion project “Mad God” is coming to the horror streaming service Shudder, available Thursday, June 16.

‘Mad God’ Preview

Mad God – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial horrors of the subconscious mind. Directed by Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park), the world's pre-eminent stop motion animator, every set, creature, and effigy in this macabre masterpiece is hand-crafted and painstakingly animated using traditional

Horror streaming service Shudder has acquired the rights to longtime animator and filmmaker Phil Tippett’s “Mad God,” which is an “experimental animated project that is 30 years in the making,” according to the Shudder press release.

It continues:

Tippett was inspired to create “Mad God” during a lull in his schedule following “Robocop 2.” After sketching and designing a few creatures and sets, he and his stage and stop motion team at Tippett Studio shot the first few scenes of “Mad God,” then suspended work on the project to focus on creating the groundbreaking effects for “Jurassic Park.” Some 20 years later, several of Tippett’s key artists and supervisors stumbled across original puppets and sets from those early shots. Revisiting the original footage and models, this new generation of artists, trained primarily on computers, longed to learn from Tippett and assist as he revived his long-since abandoned film. Together with a volunteer crew, Tippett taught a new generation of artists and craftspeople as they brought his labor of love to life. In 2020, while the world sheltered through a global pandemic, Tippett completed the final scenes. Partially funded by legions of backers on Kickstarter, the first few parts of the film were made over months and years supported by the crowdfunding platform. In exchange, backers were granted early access to the footage, in addition to souvenirs from the making of each chapter.

“Mad God” is a stop-motion animated horror film that follows a character called “The Assassin” through “a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial horrors of the subconscious mind.”

According to the Kickstarter page, “the crew is entirely made up entirely of volunteers, including artists from Tippett Studio, students from local art schools, and industry veterans who remember the ‘good ol’ days’ when effects were made by people on sets photographing puppets one frame at a time.”

“In short, Phil Tippett is a genius, and there’s no better home for him and his visionary mind than Shudder,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager, in a statement “We’re proud to bring this sure-to-be timeless film to our members.”

“It’s been over 30 years, but thanks to the team at Tippett Studio we finally made the dream a reality. I’m proud to partner with Shudder on the release of Mad God, and it’s an honor that my original vision can now be shared with audiences across the country,” added Tippett.

“Mad God” premieres Thursday, June 16 on Shudder.