How to Watch Madea’s Farewell Play Streaming Online for Free

Tyler Perry is donning the Madea persona one final time for Madea’s Farewell Play, which airs Tuesday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are all the different ways you can watch Madea’s Farewell Play streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Madea’s Farewell Play’ Preview

Tyler Perry's "Madea's Farewell" Play Worldwide Premiere On BET+Are you ready for Tyler Perry's "Medea's Farewell" Play? Catch it streaming on BET+ now! SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► bit.ly/1U0v9xG Connect with BET Web: BET.com Facebook: facebook.com/BET Twitter: twitter.com/BET Instagram: instagram.com/BET Google+: bet.us/gplusBET 2020-08-05T12:00:08Z

In what BET calls “two hours of pure joy,” Madea, Mr. Brown (David Mann), Cora (Tamela Mann), and Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis Patton) are back together for a family gathering where Madea tries to be supportive of her grandchildren,

According to the BET press release, “Madea, the gun-toting matriarch drives a couple of hours to a rural town in Georgia to be with her loving family. Madea’s great-grandson is graduating from law school, and the entire family is gathering to celebrate the occasion. The family is in need of a happy time after Darlene has gone through a bitter divorce, leaving her financially and emotionally drained.

The entire family has pitched in to help Darlene, and her son, Malik as he has barely paid his tuition bills. The graduation party is off to a joyous start until Darlene’s ex-husband shows up uninvited. Sparks immediately begin to fly, as Madea in the fashion of life coach, Iyanla, begins to fix everyone’s life.”

While in Cora’s home, Madea tries to help the family “navigate the new normal,” but Mr. Brown takes a trip that upends everything.

Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons is a character created by Perry that he based on his mother and aunt growing up, he told NPR in a 2012 interview.

“Madea is a cross between my mother and my aunt and watching Eddie Murphy, the brilliant Eddie Murphy, do The Klumps. I thought — maybe I should try my hand at a female character. And that’s what came up. I thought I’d imitate the funniest person that I know, and she is the exactly the PG version of my mother and my aunt, and I loved having an opportunity to pay homage to them. She’s a strong, witty, loving, I mean really, just like my mother used to be before she died,” said Perry.

He has played Madea throughout dozens of plays, recorded plays, films and television appearances.

Madea’s Farewell Play airs Tuesday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.