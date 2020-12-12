Madrid Derby 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Real Madrid will host Atlético Madrid in a huge La Liga showdown at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online for free:

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid is coming off a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their most recent UEFA Champions League group stage matchup Wednesday. There was some concern in recent weeks after Los Blancos lost back-to-back games to Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk, but they rebounded with two in a row against Sevilla and Borussia.

“The players showed their character from start to finish. This team has this ability to show its worth during difficult times,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said after his team’s win over Borussia. “We have to enjoy the moment but we also need to rest because we have another match on Saturday.”

“Each match is a final and I think that if we always play how we did today, no team can hurt us,” Karim Benzema added. Benzema scored both of his team’s goals in their 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Benzema and company will definitely need a repeat performance — or better — in this match.

As for Atlético, the Red and Whites have not lost since October 21. In their last 10 matches, they have eight wins, two draws and no losses. They have scored 26 points in that time.

“I don’t consider this a final because there so many matches yet to be played,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said about this weekend’s matchup. “Madrid will always be contending.”

A win here for Atlético would put them nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga table, and there are still more games to play. The losers of this match could find themselves just shy of becoming serious challengers for a title shot, so it’s a big one for both teams.

When asked this weekend if he knew Atlético were the easy favorites in this one, Zidane didn’t hesitate. “Yes, they’re showing that form now,” he said. “They’re a team who are doing what they do best on the pitch. They’ve always been a competitive side and right now they’re in first place and we know what they’re about. All we’re thinking about is what we’re going to do tomorrow…They’re our rivals. We have to stop them doing what they do well. As many people will agree, I think Atleti are a team who have been competing well for a long time and that’s what I’m expecting. We’re concentrating on what we’re going to, how we approach the game, that’s what I’m most interested in.”

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Atlético Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; L Suarez, Felix