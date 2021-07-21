How to Watch MAFS Season 13 Online Without Cable

Popular reality romance series “Married at First Sight” returns for its 13th season on Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch "Married at First Sight" Season 13 episodes streaming online:

For the upcoming 13th season of “Married at First Sight,” the show is headed to Houston, Texas. The fun kicks off with an oversized three-hour premiere on July 21. The Lifetime press release promises that season 13 is “set to be the most romantic and surprising season yet as ten brave singles meet their new spouse at the altar and enter into a marriage at first sight.”

It continues:

The memorable season will also feature MAFS first Asian-American couple who celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony and because everything is bigger and better in Texas, the season wouldn’t be complete without horseback riding, skeet shooting, home cooking and BBQ! As the experiment goes on some marriages will survive and one husband gets caught in a situation that no one saw coming. Each week will feature two-hour episodes and capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting and eventually dealing with the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together for a happily ever after, or decide to divorce and go their separate ways?

The season 13 couples are as follows:

Myrla & Gil

Growing up in South Texas with humble roots, Myrla (34) is a leadership coach, so she’s aware of the importance of partnering with experts, and wholeheartedly believes the MAFS experts will find her a perfect match.

Gil (35) was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream – wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. A hopeless romantic, he’s ready to find his match to shower her with love and provide a happy, secure life.

Brett & Ryan

Although she was born in NJ, Brett (33) considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic.

Ryan (35) grew up in a small town in Texas where his grandparents and extended family were all within walking distance of his house. Ready for the next chapter of his life, Ryan puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son’s baseball team or fight off his daughter’s potential suitors.

Bao & Johnny

Bao (35) was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents. Bao never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. She has a lot to offer and is ready for a life partner who measures up.

Johnny (35) was born in Houston, TX, raised with his sister, by their hardworking single mother. Having seen the effects of divorce at an early age, Johnny has been very particular in finding a partner. He only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps he is ready to have the experts take the reins.

Michaela & Zack

A Houston native, Michaela (30) is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for.

Zack (27) grew up in Baton Rouge but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.

Rachel & Jose

Rachel (33) considers her childhood in Houston a happy one with the only exception being her parents’ divorce. In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man.

Jose (35) grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. It was a struggle but his parents always made sure he was taken care of. Dating has been frustrating as Jose seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long-term so he’s ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.

“Married at First Sight” season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

