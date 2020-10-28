Manchester United vs RB Leipzig TV Channel USA: Where to Watch

Manchester United has a chance to move to 2-0 in Champions League play as they host Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig Preview

Manchester United started its latest Champions League campaign off with a bang, knocking off last year’s runner-up, Paris Saint Germain, on the road 2-1. Marcus Rashford netted the game-winner in the 87th minute.

“We won against one of the best teams in the world – a fantastic one,” Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “Victor [Lindelof] and Axel played tremendous. It’s a better performance this time than last even though last time we won 3-1. The performance showed we had developed. Scott [McTominay] and Fred were outstanding. Scotty played the first half with only one eye – that was the most impressive thing because he lost his contact lens.”

RB Leipzig got off to its own 1-0 start to champions league play by upending Basaksehir 2-0. Both of the tallies came early, with Angelino scoring in the the first 20 minutes. RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes his team — which is 6-0-1 in its last seven — has a good shot at nabbing the away victory.

“I think the start of Manchester United’s season wasn’t that good but the last games I think went in the right direction,” he. “We know that they are very good and very tough to defeat, especially when you talk about the forwards or the offensive midfielders. … (They have) a lot of qualities in the final third and we have to be aware of these situations. We have to close the space behind our defensive line. If we are very aggressive and we are watchful on these situations, then we are self-confident enough to talk about winning the game tomorrow.”

Manchester United is expected to run out “more or less the same squad” against RB Leipzig, but there has been much talk about the veteran pieces the Red Devils have left on the bench.

“It’s going to be a long season,” added Ole. “Of course, the depth of our squad is better now,” Solskjaer said. “It’s hard to leave players out like the last game with Donny, Nemanja and Paul to start on the bench, as midfielders they are all experienced international footballers.

“It’s not easy but then, as I’ve said, we have so many games this season, they are all going to play a big, massive part in different periods of the season. I don’t think anyone is able to play all of them.”

Manchester United is +130 to win the match, with RB Leipzig coming in at +200. There are 2.5 goals expected for the match.