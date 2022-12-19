Mariah Carey Christmas Special Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Celebrate the holidays with superstar singer Mariah Carey, who is debuting a two-hour concert special called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” on Tuesday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!’ Preview

Mariah Carey’s Christmas 2022 special, NEXT TUESDAY December 20, 2022 on CBS 2022-12-16T01:30:12Z

Grammy-award winning diva Mariah Carey is decking the halls and lighting the lights with a new two-hour Christmas special called “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All,” which was filmed in Madison Square Garden.

The CBS press release teases:

Global superstar Mariah Carey kicks her favorite season into high gear with majestic performances of her epic holiday hits. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden arena, the two-hour concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Special guest appearances include Drew Barrymore, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes.

In an interview with USA Today, Carey spoke about the special and also her new Christmas book, “The Christmas Princess,” telling the paper that she really does go all out for Christmas.

“When I’m not on stage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set. I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

She also recalled growing up and how sometimes, her Chrisstmas present was simply “a piece of fruit literally wrapped up in newspaper,” but she still managed to have “the spirit of that magical time.”

Carey also teased that in the special, she will perform hits from her two Christmas albums, “Merry Christmas” from 1994 and “Merry Christmas II You” from 2010, but also some other holiday songs that she has “never performed live before.”

“I’m trying to make (these shows) as magical as possible. Oftentimes as a child, or even throughout earlier parts of my career, I did not feel loved. I certainly never felt unconditional love and that’s what I have with my fans: that connection. So I’m extremely excited,” said Carey.

“Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” premieres Tuesday, December 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.