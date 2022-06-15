How to Watch ‘Martin’ Reunion Streaming Online for Free

Hit 1990s comedy “Martin” is back for a reunion with the original cast, available Thursday, June 16 on BET+.

‘Martin: The Reunion’ Preview

“Martin” was a TV sitcom starring comedian Martin Lawrence that aired on FOX from 1992 to 1997. It co-starred Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Morris and Jon Gries and was one of the highest-rated shows on FOX during its five-season run.

Now four of its stars — Lawrence, Campbell, Arnold and Payne II — are reuniting to take a look back at the beloved comedy.

The BET press release teases:

This 90-minute reunion special takes fans back to the iconic “Martin” living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carly Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show’s five season-long history. Hosted by Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, “Martin: The Reunion” brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” said Lawrence in a statement when the reunion was announced. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”

Some of the special guest stars include singer Brian McKnight, actor Tommy Davidson, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the trailer, Snoop can be heard saying, “We would watch the show more than we would make music,” and Lawrence tells his co-stars at one point, “We captured the Black experience.”

In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” Campbell said that she thinks it resonated with audiences because up until “Martin,” the only Black couple they had on TV were the Huxtables on “The Cosby Show.”

“I think mostly people really reasonated with the fact that we were two young people in love, two young Black couples because all we rally had was Claire and Cliff, so to see that, to see two young people trying to figure it out with their friends, I think that’s what really made people really love the show and really embrace it,” said Campbell.

“Martin: The Reunion” premieres Thursday, June 16 on BET Plus.