Mavericks vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Phoenix Suns Wednesday in what will be the first game for both Western Conference teams.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Mavericks vs Suns online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Mavericks vs Suns Preview

The Suns lost all four of their preseason games, but they saw both offseason acquisitions Chris Paul and Jae Crowder miss two of the four matches, and they have been admittedly a bit behind after a wildly unconventional offseason.

“We’re getting our conditioning where it needs to be,” Suns head coach Monty Williams said. “I think guys are in somewhat NBA game shape, but now I feel like we’re starting to get in the kind of shape you have to be in for us. As hard as we like to play, move on offense so that is good to see.”

Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals last season, but he’ll be a game time decision in this one, as he’s dealing with an ankle injury. In addition to Paul and Crowder, Phoenix landed Maryland standout Jalen Smith in the draft, and added E’Twaun Moore, Langston Galloway, Damian Jones and Frank Kaminsky, so the team will look much different this year than it did last.

“They’ve improved their team,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said about the Suns this week. “They performed exceptionally well in Orlando and that’s no secret. They’re a team that’s motivated. They’ve been out the playoffs for I guess, eight or 10 years and are very motivated to get back…A lot of people have them as a top-4 team in the West,” Carlisle added.

As for the Mavericks, their superstar, Luka Doncic, has been the subject of recent internet scorn for not being in the best shape possible — something he does not deny. “I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff. But, it’s true I’m not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I’ve never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?” Doncic said.

There is hype surrounding Doncic as a potential MVP candidate this season, and he’ll be aided by intriguing rookie addition Josh Green, who averaged 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at Arizona last year.

“He’s had a good preseason,” Carlisle said about Green. “He’s a great practice player. Knows the game. Goes hard. Works extremely hard. He’s a no-nonsense guy that just competes and doesn’t have a lot of unnecessary words.”

One of the more interesting storylines for Dallas this season will be how well Green gels with Doncic on the court. Wednesday will be our first chance to find out.