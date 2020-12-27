How to Watch Mavericks vs Clippers Online Without Cable

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) will take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (2-0) Sunday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV.

Mavericks vs Clippers Preview

The Clips just beat Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, 121-108, on Christmas. Paul George led the way for Los Angeles with 23 points and nine assists, and he was one of five Clippers players scoring in double figures. Kawhi Leonard added 21 points, center Serge Ibaka chipped in 15, Nicolas Batum notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ivica Zubac contributed 12 points off the bench.

Leonard left the game after taking an elbow to the face with 6:11 left in the fourth quarter, a scary moment that forced Leonard to leave the game. Both Leonard and teammate Ibaka went up to snag a rebound, and Ibaka caught Leonard with an accidental elbow that drew blood. The Clippers superstar left the game and did not return after sustaining the blow. It was reported by Clippers beat writer Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times that Leonard “has a laceration in his mouth that required eight stitches.”

Fortunately for LA, Leonard should be fine. “He got up and walked off the floor, so he’s going to be good,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said about Leonard after the game.

“I was thinking of the worst, I didn’t know if he was concussed, or how hard of a hit or what actually happened because I didn’t see it, I saw him laying on the ground,” teammate Paul George said. “That was first and foremost, making sure he was OK.”

While Los Angeles should have its star back on track without missing a beat, Doncic and the Mavs are still looking for their first win of the season. Dallas lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day, 138-115. The Mavericks never had the lead at any point beyond the first quarter, getting outscored and out-hustled in every quarter. Doncic led the way for the Mavs with a team-high 27 points, and despite getting some help from his supporting cast, Dallas fell short for the second straight game.

Trey Burke and Josh Richardson scored 17 points apiece, center Dwight Powell scored 11 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 10 points each in a losing effort for the Mavs.

LeBron James and company out-rebounded the Mavs, 53-27, and Dallas looked soft on defense, rarely challenging anyone effectively. “We’ve gotta get tougher,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “You can’t win a game where the second-chance points are 35-0,” Doncic added. “It’s as simple as that. We box out, we win the game.”

Dallas is a young team that should get better as the season progresses, but they’ll face another tough test against this already gelling Clippers group.