Mavericks vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (0-1) in a Christmas-day showdown.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, while the other NBA Christmas games will be on either ESPN or ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Lakers–and every NBA Christmas game–online for free:

Mavericks vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are coming off a 116-109 opening night loss to the LA Clippers. LeBron James had 22 points, Anthony Davis added 18, and both new additions Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schrader notched double-doubles in a losing effort.

The stat lines were similar between the two teams after the game, but the Clippers dominated, never surrendering the lead once. The Clips outscored the Lakers in the paint, 50-38, and they edged them in offensive boards, as well. Perhaps the most concerning part for Los Angeles came in the fourth quarter, when James’ left ankle turned a bit, causing him to leave the game.

“I turned it pretty good, but I don’t think it’s going to stop me from playing on Friday,” James said. “I’ll ice it, and I’ll drink some wine that will flow right to the ankle … I can make sure I can drink on the left side of my body so it just goes right down to my left leg, right down to my ankle… I’ll get some more treatment at the facility and just continue to do that.

The Mavs are fresh from a tough 106-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. The Suns led the entire game despite being slightly outscored in the third and fourth quarters. Dallas mounted an impressive comeback late, but Luka Doncic and company fell just short.

Doncic had a game-high 32 points, and he was one of six Mavs to score in double figures. Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson all chipped in 12 points apiece, while power forward Dorian Finney-Smith scored 11 points and hauled in eight rebounds and Maxi Kleber added 10 points. Dallas shot just 42.4 percent from the floor and 24.3 percent from downtown.

Doncic in particular was cold from 3-point range, going 0-6 on the night from beyond the arc.

“Winning and losing in the Western Conference this year is going to come down to concentration on details. There are just a few things we’ve got to do better,” Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said after the loss. Carlisle also noted that Doncic should warm up sooner than later.

“He’s still getting his game legs under him, and that’ll get there,” Carlisle said. “But look, he understands the game as well as any 21-year-old I’ve ever been around. He’ll make the adjustments that are necessary.”

The Lakers won three out of the four games they played against the Mavs last year.