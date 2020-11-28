How to Watch Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding Online

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding is the 2020 sequel to the 2019 Kelly Rowland hit Lifetime holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas. It premieres Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding online for free:

‘Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding’ Preview

Merry Liddle Christmas premiered on Lifetime during the 2019 holiday season. Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child was a producer and also the star. In the film, which was inspired by her own “Christmas catastrophe,” Rowland played Jacquie, a successful, super-together single tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends on her gleaming new dream home for the holidays.

Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of “the perfect Christmas.” On top of that, the possibility of romance with a new neighbor, Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) has Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, so even though this isn’t the Christmas she envisioned, it might just be the most magical one yet.

Now in the follow-up film, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie is back as she and Tyler try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest. While nothing goes as initially planned, Jacquie and Tyler get a Christmas wedding more memorable than they could have ever dreamed.

This film is a part of Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of holiday films. In a Q&A with the Television Critics Association about the challenges of filming during COVID-19, executive vice president and head of programming for lifetime Amy Winter told the TCA members that they have successfully filmed 14 holiday movies after the pandemic hit.

“I’m so glad to have this moment to spread a little holiday cheer because we certainly need it more than ever before,” said Winter. “The last time I was with you all I shared that Lifetime has the most holiday movies of any single network with over 30 new premieres for ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.’ Incredibly, in spite of all the challenges we’re facing, we safely filmed 14 of those movies after Covid hit, and are even now in production on movies for 2021. Since we launched on October 23, over 33 million viewers have tuned into aremovies for some much-neededdistraction and warm fuzzy feelings.”

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding premieres Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

