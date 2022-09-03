Colorado State vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Colorado State takes on Michigan on Saturday, September 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Colorado State vs Michigan streaming live online:

Colorado State vs Michigan Preview

Eighth-ranked Michigan looks to star the season strong after making the College Football Playoff last season.

Colorado State heads to the Big House looking to improve on a 3-9 record from last season. The Rams have a new head coach in Jay Norvell, who previously coached at Nevada.

CSU Key Players

Quarterback Clay Millen came over to CSU with Norvell as the new coach looks to use the air raid offense. Millen didn’t play a snap as a backup with the Wolfpack where he arrived a s four-star recruit.

Millen has a familiar face among receivers in Nevada transfers Melquan Stovall and Tony Horton at wide receiver. CSU receiver Dante Wright comes off a solid season in 2021.

CSU running back A’Jon Vivens will take on the rushing load after running for 324 yards last year.

Rams linebacker Dequan Jackson returns after a big 2021 season with 84 tackles and 8.5 for loss. Rutgers transfer C.J. Onyechi will also make an impact. He posted five sacks and 87 tackles in his time with the Scarlet Knights.

Defensive backs Tywan Francis and Henry Blackburn will also make an impact. Francis posted 88 tackles last season, and Blackburn posted 42.

Michigan Key Players

Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara looks to have another big season. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns versus six interceptions in 2021.

Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum will be looked to produce for the running game. Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Edwards had 35 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

McNamara also has a couple of quality tight ends in Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker to work with, too. All caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Schoonmaker posted 17 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns last year.

On defense, the Wolverines defensive line will look to fill voids left by departed players such as Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

The linebackers had a solid foundation with the return of Josh Ross. He led the team in tackles with 106, and he posted a half sack and two pass deflections in 2021.