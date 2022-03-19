How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs Western Michigan Hockey Online

Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan clash in the Frozen Faceoff championship for the NCHC title on Saturday.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota Duluth vs Western Michigan online:

Minnesota Duluth vs Western Michigan Preview

Western Michigan seeks its first-ever NCHC title in its first championship game appearance against Minnesota Duluth.

WMU stunned North Dakota 4-2 on Friday, March 18, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Ty Glover scored twice for the Broncos, and Max Sasson and Hugh Larkin added goals.

“I’m just proud of this team. I’m proud of their poise, I’m proud of their maturity, I’m proud of their work ethic,” Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler said according to MLive.com’s Patrick Nothaft. “Obviously, I think Brandon would like to have that second goal back at the end of the third period, but it didn’t faze anyone. And then, Brandon pays us back with that great save in the third period… That’s a game-saving save at a big, big moment. Everyone in that locker room just believes in each other, and I believe in them, as well.”

Minnesota Duluth secured its spot in the final at the Xcel Energy Center with a 2-0 win over Denver on Friday. Blake Biondi and Kobe Roth scored goals for the Bulldogs.

“They played an unbelievable game against Denver,” Ferschweiler said of the Bulldogs per Nothaft. “Their compete was high; their goalie showed why he was Goalie of the Year, for sure. Wyatt Kaiser was an absolute star on defense today, so they’re going to make it hard on us, and we’re going to try to make it hard on them, and it should be another great contest.”

WMU and UMD split their season series 2-2 in conference play. The Broncos took the first game at home 4-3 on Nov. 5, 2021, but fell 3-0 to the Bulldogs on Nov. 6. UMD edged WMU 5-4 on Jan. 28, but the Broncos took the final meeting on Jan. 29 in a 3-2 overtime win.

Minnesota Duluth Leaders

Biondi, a sophomore forward, leads the Bulldogs in points with 28 and goals with 17 for the season. He also has 11 assists.

Roth, a fifth-year forward, has 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists. Quinn Olson, a junior forward, has 25 points from six goals and a team-high 19 assists.

Bulldogs junior goalie Ryan Fanti has an 18-11-4 record with 1.93 goals allowed per game. He also has a .924 save percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Drew Worrad leads the Broncos with 44 points. The senior forward also has nine goals and a team-high 35 assists.

Ethen Frank, a senior forward, leads the team in goals with 26. He also has 12 assists and 38 points overall.

Junior defenseman Ronnie Attard has 36 points this season. He has scored 13 goals and assisted on 23 thus far.

Michael Joyaux, a senior defenseman, has 24 assists and eight goals for 32 points this season. Senior forward Josh Passolt has 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists.

Junior goalie Brandon Bussi has a 2.59 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Bussi also has a 25-10-1 record overall.