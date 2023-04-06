Minnesota vs BU Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Frozen Four Online

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (28-9-1) and the Boston University Terriers (29-10-0 ) are set to clash in the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Boston U:

Minnesota vs Boston U Preview

The Golden Gophers fell to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, losing 4-3 on March 18 before beating RV Canisius, 9-2, and St. Cloud, 4-1, in the NCAA Fargo Regional to land in yet another Frozen Four.

Minnesota has a 12-12-2 mark in the all-time series against BU, including a 5-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. These two teams haven’t met on the ice since 2012, when the Gophers won, 7-3.

“I know the BU-Minnesota rivalry in the ’70s was huge, and a lot of those guys played together on the ’80 Olympic team,” Terriers coach Jay Pandolfo said. “I was fortunate to be on the winning side of games against them, but I don’t remember a huge rivalry. But it’s two incredible programs, tradition and it should be a lot of fun.”

This is Minnesota’s second straight trip to the Frozen Four, while BU will make its first appearance in the national semifinals since 2015.

“Minnesota, they’re a heck of a team,” Pandolfo added. “Obviously, high-powered offense. I don’t think we want to get into a track meet with them, the way they play in transition. And we certainly have to be aware of the top line they have. (We) know they’re a great team. There’s a reason they’ve been No. 1 in the country all year long. My hope right now is that we have enough leadership that lived that last year that can take the next step.”

As for the Terriers, they played lights out in the NCAA Manchester Regional, beating Western Michigan, 5-1 before beating Cornell, 2-1, to land in the Frozen Four.

Both teams are looking to end their respective championship droughts, so expect a hard-fought game. Minnesota hasn’t won an NCAA championship since 2003, while the Terriers most recently won it all in 2009.

“We look around and see the banners and see a lot of success and history,” Golden Gophers senior defenseman Ryan Johnson said, per MPR News. “At the same time there’s five national championships. It’s a lot, but you see the last one was 20 years ago. So what’s going on? We know we have the talent every year to win it.”