Missouri vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Network Alternate

The Missouri Tigers (2-2) will head to the swamp to face the Florida Gators (2-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday.

Missouri vs Florida Preview

The Gators have had a difficult time keeping their roster healthy so far this season. After a significant COVID-19 outbreak a few weeks back that included several players and head coach Dan Mullen, the Gators have had six more players test positive this week alone, and it has left numerous questions about what their roster will look like against Missouri.

“Fortunately when you have some older veteran guys it helps,” Mullen said. “But we’ll see. We’re playing an excellent defense… You’re playing really one of the top defenses in the league. So, you know, that’ll be probably more of a challenge than anything else.”

The Gators have been in quarantine for the last several weeks, and questions about whether potential rust could hinder their performance Saturday are legitimate ones. They’ll be facing a Missouri team that is scoring 24 points a game while allowing 31 points a game on defense. Mizzou has won two straight, most recently handling Kentucky, 20-10 last week.

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak will be leading the way for the Tigers on offense, and he has been lights out in his two games as a starter. Bazelak has thrown for 687 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 78 percent of his passes so far, and he’ll be going up against a Florida defense that hasn’t seen the field since October 10.

Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week that his team is going to assume they’ll be facing the best lineup the Gators have, however. “You just go in assuming that they’ll be at full strength,” Drinkwitz said. “We know the challenges we have. We know the kinds of scheme that they’re going to try to run. We’ll adjust while we’re in the game. I don’t think we’re going to act like they’re not going to have their best guys.”

Mullen said this week that his team’s lengthy break has been a unique issue, but he shared a bit of his mindset heading into the game.

“One of the things we talked about is the build-up… you saw the energy and excitement in practice… no one has dealt with this before, maybe a bowl game, but you get to practice during that time… it’s going to be a build-up all the way to Saturday for us,” Mullen said.