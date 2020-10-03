Missouri vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Network Online

Tennesee will look to move to 2-0 after a big opening-week win as they host Missouri on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Missouri vs Tennessee online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Missouri vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Missouri vs Tennessee live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Missouri vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Missouri vs Tennessee live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Missouri vs Tennessee Preview

Tennessee came out victorious in its season-debut, holding on to beat South-Carolina 31-27.

“We’re 1-0 and the way I look at it, I count all of the games that you play as losses, so I say right now we’re 1-9,” Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “We’ve got a lot of things that we need to work on, but we’ve got a lot of time to do it. This team, their identity, how they’re going to be remembered, they’ve got nine weeks to decide that. It will be up to them.”

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led the way after reclaiming the starting role to start the year, going 19-of-31 for 259 yards and a touchdown. An offseason learning the offense appears to have done him well. Guarantano, who came back after graduating in December, is happy to be back starting under center.

“There’s no place that I would rather be, honestly,” Guarantano said. “Of course, there’s been ups and downs and in life you experience many ups and downs, so it was nothing for me. There were some things I had to grow and learn from, and I wouldn’t undo any of this, honestly.”

But Pruitt still wants to see more consistency from his squad. They’ll need it if they want to stay competitive in the SEC.

“There are times when we moved the ball at will, but we have to make some consistency there,” Pruitt said.

Missouri had a challenging game to kick off the year, getting a hungry Alabama squad out of the gate. After falling behind 35-3, Missouri made it respectable late with a few late scores, eventually falling 38-19.

“I saw a lot of fight. I really did,” first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after the loss. “I thought those guys answered the bell. I don’t think it was an issue of not being good enough at all. I thought our guys fought.”

An All-SEC schedule will never be easy as teams try to find their footing early. But Missouri has it especially hard, facing four ranked squads in five weeks. LSU and Florida are also coming up.

Tennessee is a 12-point favorite for the matchup. The total is 49.5 points.