Montana vs Sac State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Montana Grizzlies are taking on the Sacramento State Hornets.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Montana vs Sacramento State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Montana vs Sacramento State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Montana vs Sacramento State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Montana vs Sacramento State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Montana vs Sacramento State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Montana vs Sacramento State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Montana vs Sacramento State Preview

It’s a huge Big Sky match-up when the 5-1 No. 7-ranked Montana Grizzlies head to California to take on the undefeated No. 3-ranked Sacramento State Hornets.

In his pre-game press conference (via the State Hornet), Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said that their preparation hasn’t changed much this week.

““[Sac State] is just focusing on our day-to-day routine. We are kicking off a little bit later, so our guys will have a little more downtime, but for us it really doesn’t change our preparation,” said Taylor, adding, “[Montana] brings it. All four quarters they play very hard. There are going to be plays where we won’t gain any yards because they are so aggressive.”

He also said that Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson is a “dual threat.”

“[Johnson is] a dual threat guy and that’s always an issue,” Taylor said. “In terms of he can hurt you in the pocket, good with the RPOs, it’ll definitely be a challenge.”

Linebacker Brock Mather added, “We’ve got something we are working on to keep [Johnson] in the pocket, trying to keep him like a one-handed fighter … not letting him escape.”

Montana Griz presser – head coach Bobby Hauck on No. 2 Sacramento State Montana suffered its first loss of the season on October 15, 2022 when Idaho posted a 30-23 victory in Missoula for UI's first win in the "Battle for the Little Brown Stein" since 1999. The seventh-ranked Griz will look to bounce back with a nationally televised night game at No. 2 Sacramento State on October… 2022-10-18T02:36:47Z

In his own pre-game press conference, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said that his team is well aware of the implications of this match-up.

“Big game, obviously. [Sacramento State will] be highly ranked. I don’t think they’ve trailed in a game yet this year … they’ve just been outstanding so far, so it’ll be a real test for us. Certainly we’re well aware that it’s a big game in terms of the conference scheudle, has been the last couple years, so we’re excited to go down there and play our best game of the year hopefully,” said Hauck, adding, “I think we have a competitive team and I think they’ll go compete this week.”

Hauck also praised the job the coaching staff has done at Sacramento State.

“They’ve done a really nice job. I think they’re good coaches … I think they’ve done an excellent job and they’ve had good players and those guys are competing hard, doing a good job. They’ve had a really nice season so far,” said Hauck, adding, “It’s akin to triple option football … good for them, they’re really rolling up the rushing yards, it’s a huge challenge … they’ve done a nice job with that, probably as good as I’ve ever seen.”

The Montana vs Sacramento State game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 11 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN2.