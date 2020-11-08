How to Stream Moonbase 8 Online for Free

The latest comedy to debut this fall is Moonbase 8, premiering Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Moonbase 8 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Moonbase 8 live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Moonbase 8 live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Moonbase 8 live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Moonbase 8 live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Moonbase 8 Preview

Moonbase 8 (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME SeriesSet in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker) and their leader Cap (John C. Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. Starring Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker. Watch the series premiere on… 2020-09-15T16:00:27Z

The latest space-based, NASA-adjacent show to hit the airwaves this year is Moonbase 8, a comedy on Showtime starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, Moonbase 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances force the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other, and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

Moonbase 8 is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director.

'Water Crisis' Ep. 1 Official Clip | Moonbase 8 | SHOWTIMEThe team put their heads together to try to solve their water crisis. Starring Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker. Watch the series premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11/10c on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #Moonbase8 Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: https://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get… 2020-10-08T20:03:20Z

Reviews so far are largely positive, with Variety calling it an “understated workplace comedy.” Reviewer LaToya Ferguson writes, “By not focusing on the majestic nature of space and instead relying on the small, intimate scale that the series maintains for all six of its episodes, Moonbase 8 might actually be the most successful and interesting of all of 2020’s space-focused new series.”

Vulture’s Jen Chaney echoed those sentiments, saying that the three main characters “probably can’t handle being sent to the grocery store to buy a box of moon pies, let alone being sent to the moon.”

“But of course that’s the joke, and it’s one that Moonbase 8 handles much more effectively than Space Force, which also mined snafus for comedy, but on a much bigger scale. One of the reasons Moonbase 8 works as well as it does is that it’s deliberately not telling stories on a grand scale. Its episodes and its scope are streamlined and focused, and the things its characters confront are purposely not grand at all.

Moonbase 8 airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst on When He Thinks the Show Will End