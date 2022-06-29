How to Watch ‘More Power’ Tim Allen & Richard Karn Show Online

Everyone’s favorite Tool Time guys are back when Tim Allen and Richard Karn host the new series “More Power,” which premieres Wednesday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “More Power” online:

‘More Power’ Preview

More Power feat. Tim Allen & Richard Karn | New Series Premieres 6/29 at 10/9c | HISTORY

Starring “Home Improvement” actors Tim Allen and Richard Karn alongside DIY YouTube star April Wilkerson, “More Power” is a 10-episode reality series that celebrates “the evolution of the coolest, most iconic tools, from handheld and basic to the industrial and mighty,” according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

From Tim’s home shop, the trio tackles the supercharged history of tools, celebrating the coolest, most powerful, and iconic examples of tools, while showcasing their evolution of power from handheld and basic to the industrial and mighty — testing the limits in a way that only Tim can. They’ll also head out into the field to play with some of the biggest machines that power and serve our everyday lives and meet the men and woman who operate them. Along the way, Tim invites some of the most skilled makers into his shop from across the country, tasking them to create mind-blowing, specifically tailored innovations to fit his needs because there is always room for improvement.

Here is the way it will work:

Each week, “More Power” puts its own special twist on the story of how basic tools, from blades and batteries to magnets and lasers, evolved to do the incredible things they do today, while answering burning questions like “How does a magnet light up an entire city?” Each 30-minute episode will be themed around one tool. In Tim’s workshop and leaning on April’s expertise, viewers will learn how tools work and break down everyday machines and appliances that feature these tools – from garbage disposals and chainsaws to the pneumatic wrenches used to change a tire. With Richard’s help, viewers will learn the history behind the how and why different tools came to be, while showcasing their most inventive, impactful and, in some cases, hysterical modifications. After the shop, the team will head out to the field where the fun really begins as they test drive the big machines from Bobcat bulldozers and excavators to a guillotine shear, celebrating the skilled experts who operate them. Lastly, each week Tim will invite one highly skilled maker into his shop to participate in “Tim’s Maker Challenge,” tasking them to create crazy new builds from an automatic leaf-vacuum-rake that sucks up leaves and puts them directly into the waste bin, to a battery-powered mobile kitchen that solves everyday problems in a spectacular way — even April gets in on the action. For better or worse, a new tool will be built and tested to see if it’s a cut above the rest and embodies the series’ mission of “more power.”

“Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious,’” said Allen in a statement. “Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn? We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.”

“My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row!” said Karn. “The chance to do a show like Tool Time was unquestionably exciting. We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!”

“More Power” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.