How to Watch Mr. Mayor Online Without Cable

The latest comedy to premiere on TV this season is Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson, which debuts Thursday, January 7 with back-to-back episodes airing from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Mr. Mayor streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mr. Mayor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mr. Mayor live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mr. Mayor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Mr. Mayor’ Preview

MR. MAYOR | Official TrailerWatch Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan in Mr. Mayor, the new comedy from 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Mr. Mayor premieres Thursday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream on Peacock: https://bit.ly/StreamPeacock NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC Facebook:… 2020-12-29T16:59:46Z

This new comedy from the minds of Robert Carlock and Tina Fey (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson as a “retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s ‘still got it,'” according to the NBC press release.

It continues, “Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter (Kyla Kenedy), all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.”

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” said Fey and Carlock in a statement when NBC announced the show.

The series co-stars Hunter as Arpi, a liberal councilwoman who has “dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles” and who “makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.”

Also starring on Mr. Mayor are

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan as Jayden, the interim director of communications in the mayor’s office, and Vella Lovell and Mike Cabellon as Mikaela and Tommy, staffers in the mayor’s office.

The premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The first is called “Pilot” and its description reads, “Neil Bremer starts his first day as mayor of Los Angeles, where he faces new challenges on the job and at home.”

The second half of the hour is for “Mayor’s Day Out,” whose description teases, “After visiting a marijuana dispensary in support of his legalization plan, things go awry for Mayor Neil Bremer; Neil puts Mikaela in charge of the mayor’s office for the day.”

On Thursday, January 14, episode three, “Brentwood Trash,” airs, promising, “Jayden interviews candidates for an opening on the team; Neil gets sidetracked during a town hall; Orly has a shocking realization,” and on January 21, “The Sac” promises, “A special assignment forces Jayden and Arpi to get to know each other; Neil sets out on a mission to reconnect with Orly after she gets into a little trouble.”

Mr. Mayor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

