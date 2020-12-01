MSU vs Duke 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) will head to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) in the annual Champions Classic Tuesday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how how you can watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Duke online for free:

Michigan State vs Duke Preview

The Spartans are coming off an 80-70 win over Notre Dame. Joey Hauser led the way for Michigan State, notching a double-double, grabbing 16 rebounds while scoring 10 points. Aaron Henry was the highest scorer for the Spartans, netting 14 points and eight rebounds. The team went on a 26-0 run that extended from the first half into the second, and Izzo liked what he saw.

“At the end of that first half and beginning of that second half to watch that ball move was really fun … We’re moving the ball and I’m proud of my guys; you know this has not been an easy run … What a great way to move forward going into Duke.”

Michigan State also held Notre Dame to just 35 percent shooting from the floor, playing stout defense throughout. “It’s going to be fun to grow with them,” Izzo said about his group.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are coming off an 81-71 win over Coppin State. Freshman DJ Steward had a game-high 24 points, and he was one of four Duke players to score in double figures. Freshman forward Jalen Johnson was also a standout, notching one of the best debuts in program history, scoring 19 points while also grabbing 19 rebounds.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski had great things to say about both players. “To come up with 24 points in your first college game, a pressure game, that’s a big-time performance from that kid,” Coach K said about Steward. He also spoke highly of Johnson.

“Nineteen (points) and 19 (rebounds). We wouldn’t win without him,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s such a good passer. It’s his first collegiate game and if we don’t turn the ball over like we did today, we would be jumping up and down saying wow.”

The turnovers Krzyzewski (Duke coughed it up 22 times in the win) mentioned kept Coppin State in it, and the legendary coach said he hopes his young team can calm down and play more controlled ball in the future. “If you have 22 turnovers and go 4-of-10 from the line, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Coach K said. “We really put ourselves in a position where there was an immense amount of game pressure.”

The Spartans are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Blue Devils, including an 84-79 loss last year.