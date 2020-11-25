MSU vs Eastern Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will begin their 2020-21 basketball season on the road against the No. 13 ranked Michigan State Spartans at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center Wednesday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (for when there are multiple games on BTN) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Eastern Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans will be without head coach Tom Izzo, who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9. “I’m hoping that my team grows a little bit when they don’t have me there,” Izzo said after his positive diagnosis. “It really is, I think, a good trial run for them to see how they adjust, how the juniors and seniors bring along the freshmen and sophomores. And hopefully, that’ll make us stronger when I get back.”

Michigan State will look different without Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman, and it will be interesting to see how transfer Joey Hauser and redshirt Jack Hoiberg impact a lineup that includes Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown, Joshua Langford, Thomas Kithier and Foster Loyer.

When these two teams met last December, Loyer scored a then-season-high 13 points against the Eagles in the Spartans 101-48 win. Henry chipped in 12, and Michigan State will need both of them to show up again Wednesday.

One player to watch for the Spartans will be Brown, whom Izzo spoke about in glowing terms this week. “Gabe Brown has had a hell of a summer and fall. And if you look at Gabe you see him, his body looks great, he’s done a very good job working out, and he’s been one of our more diligent workout guys,” Izzo said, adding: “We could do a lot of different things with Gabe. Gabe could start, he could be the sixth man, maybe the best we’ve had since Morris. So, we have some options.”

Eastern Michigan has been predicted to finish eighth in the Mid-American Conference in a preseason coach’s poll. The Eagles finished last in the conference in scoring offense last season, averaging 64.9 points a game.

The Eagles were also the worst rebounding team in the MAC last season while being the second-most turnover prone, so they clearly have some work to do this season. Last year’s leading scorer, Ty Grove, returns, as does senior guard Noah Morgan. Both players averaged in double figures last season, and they’ll need to be on their marks against a tough Spartans defense.

When these two teams met last year, Eastern Michigan put up their worst shooting effort of the season, hitting just 24 percent of their shots from the floor and just over 10 percent from downtown. The Eagles will have to do far better than that Wednesday if they want the chance to score an upset.