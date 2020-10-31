MSU vs Michigan Football Live Stream: How to Watch For Free

Michigan will look to run its streak to three in a row against rival Michigan State as the two program battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday.

MSU vs Michigan Preview

Michigan didn’t waste any time answering some of the questions it faced heading into the season, walloping Minnesota in its opener 49-24 behind a big day from new starting quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton racked up 225 yards and a touchdown on 15 of 22 passing, also adding a score on the ground.

“Joe was great. The first time starting on the road against a really good team. Top-25 ranked team, everything, a big Saturday night stage. The whole shebang. He was cool as a cucumber,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He handled everything with aplomb. His accuracy in the passing game, real command of the offense and he ran with the football with authority and had great ball security. Just really played an outstanding game.”

Michigan State didn’t fare as well in its opener, falling to Rutgers 38-27. The Spartans really did everything they could to lose the game, turning the ball over a whopping seven times.

“We haven’t seen them, obviously new staff, until this week,” Harbaugh said. “Wouldn’t expect there’d be that many turnovers next time they play, so that obviously hurt them really badly in this game, in the pass game.”

While Harbaugh didn’t put up any bulletin board material in his press conference, new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker wasn’t shy to stress the importance of the matchup.

“Obviously, this game against the school down the road is not just another game,” Tucker said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “It’s really special to me, special to our players; it’s very important to our coaches, to our former players and to our fans and the people in the state of Michigan. And so it’s a special game and we treat it as such.”

There were some good things to take away from the Spartans’ opener. They outgained the Scarlet Knights 369-276 and junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns. However, he did throw two interceptions, something he knows he has to remedy if Michigan State wants to pull the upset.

“I think overall, obviously, at the end of the day my performance wasn’t good enough to win us the game,” Lombardi said. “In my mind, I need to be better. Some things I did well was I completed most of my passes, kept the ball in play, and kept us moving in the right direction.”

Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite for the matchup.