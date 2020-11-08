MTV EMAs 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are broadcasting performances from all over the world this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It all starts Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 MTV EMAs online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 62 other TV channels on Philo TV. It’s the cheapest streaming service if you plan on keeping it long term, and it also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2020 MTV EMAs live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 MTV EMAs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 MTV EMAs live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40+ other channels via either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 MTV EMAs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 MTV Europe Music Awards Preview

MTV EMA 2020 | NomineesLady Gaga’s return to her classic pop/dance sound continues to reap dividends. This is the 27th edition of the show, which is set to air globally via MTV on Sunday, Nov. 8. Voting is now open at mtvema.com. It will remain open until Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. CET (central European time). Follow me in:… 2020-10-11T01:44:02Z

Performers for the 2020 MTV EMAs include Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, and hosts Little Mix. Madison Beer, Brazilian superstar Anitta, supermodel Winnie Harlow, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former MTV EMA hosts Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora will all make special appearances as well.

Lady Gaga leads all nominees with seven nods, followed by Justin Bieber and BTS with five nominations apiece.

The full list of nominees is below.

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

The 2020 MTV EMAs air live on Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: 2019 MTV EMAs Nominees and Winners