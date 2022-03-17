How to Watch Murray State vs San Francisco Online

In a compelling battle of two of the year’s best mid-majors, seventh-seeded Murray State (30-2) meets No. 10 seed San Francisco (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night.

The game (9:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS.

Murray State vs San Francisco Preview

Murray State looks to keep its 20-game winning streak going in pursuit of a big NCAA tournament run. San Francisco looks to play spoiler in its first Big Dance since 1998.

“My hands are shaky and my heart is beating fast. It’s crazy. I’m just really happy that we made it. We’re not finished,” Dons senior guard Khalil Shabazz said about making the tournament according to The Associated Press.

Congrats to the @USFDonsMBB program, dancing for the first time since 1998! The Dons are the 10 seed against 7 seed Murray State in the East Region. #MarchMadness #USFDons pic.twitter.com/Mcb097LmMu — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) March 13, 2022

The San Francisco Dons made it into the field of 68 with 24 wins and a semifinal appearance in the West Coast Conference. That means the Dons faced NCAA tournament No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga multiple times. The Dons went 0-3 against the Zags, including an 81-71 semifinal loss. Notable wins for the Dons include Arizona State and Davidson.

“Our guys have proven that they can play with and outperform really anybody in the country,” Dons head coach Todd Golden said per The Associated Press.

Now, the Dons will face another mid-major powerhouse in Murray State. The Racers haven’t reached the same heights as Gonzaga, but developing NBA star Ja Morant doesn’t hurt.

This year’s Murray State squad has simply dominated with a program record 30 wins. The Racers haven’t lost since a 71-58 defeat at No. 8 Auburn on Dec. 22, 2021. Murray State’s other loss came against East Tennessee State on Nov. 22, 2021, in a 66-58 defeat. While teams have played Murray State close at times during the streak, the Racers haven’t needed overtime once.

THE GREATEST TRADITION IN THE O-V-C! 18-TIME OVC TOURNAMENT CHAMPS!#GoRacers 🐎🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/qHPm8VnWnR — Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) March 6, 2022

Racers junior forward K.J. Williams leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game. Williams also averages 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per night.

Junior guard Tevin Brown scores 16.9 points per game. Brown also averages 5.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Sophomore guard Justice Hill posts 13.2 points per night. He also averages 2.2 rebounds, five assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

For San Francisco, senior guard Jamaree Bouyea leads the team in scoring with 16.7 points per game. Bouyea also averages 5.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.8 steals per night.

Shabazz scores 14 points per game for the Dons. He also averages 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per night.

“To have those two guys along with our frontcourt depth and perimeter shooting, I feel like we’re the type of team that can make a run,” Golden said of Bouyea and Shabazz per The Associated Press.

Dons senior forward Yauhen Massalski averages 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game. Massalski, who is from Belarus, is one of three Dons players who are from Belarus or Ukraine.