How to Watch My 600-lb Life Online Without Cable

My 600-LB Life is a reality show that follows morbidly obese people as they fight to save their lives. The ninth season premieres Wednesday, December 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch My 600-lb Life online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch My 600-lb Life live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch My 600-lb Life live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch My 600-lb Life live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of TLC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch My 600-lb Life live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘My 600-lb Life’ Preview

For nearly nine years, My 600-Lb Life has chronicled the struggles of morbidly obese people as they “fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery,” according to the TLC press release.

It continues, “Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.”

The TLC site describes it as, “Telling powerful stories in hourlong episodes, TLC follows medical journeys of morbidly obese people as they attempt to save their own lives. The featured individuals — each weighing more than 600 pounds — confront lifelong emotional and physical struggles as they make the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. In addition to drastically changing their appearances, they hope to reclaim their independence, mend relationships with friends and family, and renew their feelings of self-worth.”

When the show returns for its ninth season, the premiere focuses on Samantha, a woman who weighs nearly 1,000 pounds. The episode description reads, “Samantha is dangerously close to dying; to make matters worse, she’s paid to eat by making videos online; if Samantha doesn’t overcome her toxic relationship with food, she worries she will leave her daughter motherless.”

Then on January 6, episode two is “Thederick’s Story,” which chronicles Thederick, a man who has “become housebound from eating, and for 10 years, he’s only gone outside to greet the ice cream man. After a recent hospital scare, it’s finally clicked that if Dr. Now’s program doesn’t work for him, then nothing will.”

And on January 20, “Carrie’s Story” is about a woman who lost her dad 20 years ago from a botched weight-loss surgery. “Carrie is on the brink of eating herself to death. To live, she must face the fear and grief of losing her father and end a cycle of toxic behavior with her husband Chris,” the description teases.

My 600-Lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

