NAACP Image Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards are airing live on Saturday, March 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards online for free:

NAACP Image Awards 2021 Preview

Like many other awards shows this past year, the 2021 NAACP Image Awards were pushed back a bit due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. But they are finally coming to TV on Saturday, March 27 after careful consideration, according to the NAACP and BET press release.

The joint statement reads:

After careful consideration and guidance from health experts and state and local government, we have decided to reschedule the 52nd NAACP Image Awards to March 27, 2021. As COVID-19 continues to ravage our country, particularly the African-American community, it is our utmost priority to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our staff, production teams, nominees, and all talent involved in this year’s awards ceremony. We look forward to uplifting and celebrating our rich culture and the outstanding achievements of our nominees when it is safe to do so and we appreciate everyone’s understanding during these unprecedented times.

The awards honor the “outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.”

The nominees in the major categories this year are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Viola Davis

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

Outstanding Comedy Series

#blackAF (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

All Rise (CBS)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Album

Alicia – Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

b7 – Brandy (Brand Nu/eOne)

Bigger Love – John Legend (Columbia Records)

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko (Def Jam Recordings)

The Wild Card – LEDISI (Listen Back Entertainment/BMG)

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Netflix leads all TV and film nominees with 48 nominations, followed by HBO with 25. Beyonce leads the recording categories with six. NBA superstar Lebron James will be receiving the President’s Award during the ceremony, which is hosted again by Anthony Anderson.

“We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year’s nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.

The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards air live on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.