National Dog Show 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After the reimagined Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is over, stick around on NBC for a plethora of pooches competing in the 2020 National Dog Show. It airs Thursday, November 26 from noon until 2 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2020 National Dog Show online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 National Dog Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 National Dog Show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 National Dog Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

National Dog Show 2020 Preview

National Dog Show 2019: Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC SportsFind out the winner of the 2019 National Dog Show! #NBCSports #NationalDogShow » Subscribe to NBC Sports: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com: http://www.nbcsports.com/live NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with… 2019-11-28T18:56:39Z

John O’Hurley and David Frei return as co-hosts of this Turkey Day tradition.

NBC will present the 19th anniversary edition of the beloved holiday special The National Dog Show airing Thanksgiving Day (noon-2 p.m. in all time zones), November 26, following the telecast of NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As previously announced, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia will once again hold its annual all-breed dog show in November in Oaks, Penn. With full attention being given to state and local health and safety issues for activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and under the approving guidance of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the Montgomery County Department of Health, the club will stage a single, two-day show on November 14-15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The National Dog Show celebrates man’s best friend and will be hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway star John O’Hurley and expert analyst David Frei, a longtime breeder-owner-handler and American Kennel Club judge. NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo will also offer her insights during the telecast.

Last year a 2-year-old male Bulldog named Thor topped the 2,000-dog field to take home the Best In Show title.

Three new breeds will be on hand at the show for the first time this year, making a total of 207 breeds and varieties sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC). The Barbet (Sporting Group) is a water dog from France with a long, sweeping tail, a dense coat of curly hair and a distinctive beard. He’s an agile athlete with a bright, friendly nature. The Dogo Argentino (Working Group) is a strong and intelligent hunting dog from Argentina, originally bred to hunt big game such as boar and mountain lion. He has a short white coat and expressive face. The Belgian Laekenois (Herding Group), like its three close Belgian relatives (Belgian Malinois, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren), was originally used in police work. They all still do some police work but are best known as athletic, hardworking herding dogs. The Laekenois separates itself with its different coat color and texture, and a different region of origin.

“The National Dog Show” is a beloved holiday tradition for families across the nation. The telecast reached nearly 25 million viewers during Thanksgiving week last year, delivering its third-best score in total viewers since its first broadcast in 2002. The show is part of a five-hour block of family programming on NBC, offering the country’s 65 million pet-owning households a full afternoon of fun entertainment while raising money for canine-related causes.

The 2020 National Dog Show airs Thursday, November 26 from noon until 2 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch FX’s Twitter Hacker Documentary Online