Navy vs East Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Navy Midshipmen 2-2 (2-0 AAC) will head to Dowdy-Fiklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina to face the East Carolina Pirates 1-2 (1-1 AAC), with both teams looking for their second straight win.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Navy vs East Carolina online for free:

Navy vs East Carolina Preview

The Pirates got their first win of the season last week when they beat USF, 44-24. They held South Florida to just seven points in the second half, and quarterback Holton Ahlers played well, going 17-26 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most complete game ECU has played so far this season, which is a good sign moving forward.

Running back Rahjai Harris had the best game of his rookie season so far, running for 115 yards while also finding the end zone twice. Pirates head coach Mike Houston was pleased with his team’s efforts on both sides of the ball, and he’s hoping that momentum carries over to this game.

“Last week, we had no turnovers, very few penalties. Much improved execution. Strong running game. Did a good job with protection in the passing game. And as a result, we were very productive offensively. So, I think continuing to build on last week offensively is going to be important this week,” Houston said this week.

The Midshipmen are coming off a thrilling late 31-29 win over Temple that saw Navy’s defense stop a 2-point conversation attempt that would have tied it up with just over a minute left in the game. It took a solid effort on both sides of the ball, but Navy got it done. Fullback Nelson Smith had the second 100+ yard game of his career, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Dalen Morris got the nod amidst a tenuous situation at quarterback for Navy, and he played well, likely earning the right to start again here.

It was a back and forth battle, and head coach Ken Niumatalolo said this week that he expects more of the same this week against East Carolina.

“They’ll present us a lot of problems. They’re up-tempo. When you’ve got a quarterback that’s been in the system and knows what’s going on, it’s tough. They present a lot of issues. They’ve got a lot of guys on the perimeter to get the ball to. They’re going to be very similar to Temple as far as they can run, they can throw. But they’ve got an experienced quarterback and we’re playing at their place. It’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to find a way to play well on offense. We’ve got to keep the ball away from them.”

Navy has won four straight against the Pirates, with their most recent win coming via a 42-10 drubbing in Annapolis last year.