Nebraska vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Ohio State and Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Fields make their much-anticipated season-debut as heavy favorites against Nebraska on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Nebraska vs Ohio State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nebraska vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Nebraska vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Nebraska vs Ohio State Preview

Ohio State finally begins its 2020 season as the Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday. It kicks off a season chock-full of expectations, having won 13 games each of the last two seasons. But this time the Buckeyes are looking to get over the hump, having come up short on their national title hopes.

Aside from their expectations, Ohio State and Nebraska are happy to be on the field after it looked like the Big Ten would not participate in football this season.

“The guys are fired up,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

That being said, Day was appreciative of some time away, which allowed him and his players to reflect.

“This off-season has been an opportunity to spend a lot of time in reflection. Certainly, the last couple months when I haven’t been staying in the house with the family, there has been a lot of reflection,” Day said. “You get in the moment and get focused on the players and preparing and the game plan. Once you’re into the game, you kind of forget about everything. I would argue it’s that way during game week. Your practice has to be so good.”

Much of Ohio State’s success will depend on quarterback Justin Fields, a Heisman hopeful after finishing as a finalist last season. Fields passed for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and 3 interceptions last season. However, an interception in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson still sting for Fields.

“It’s the mindset of having unfinished business,” Field said. “Nobody wants to end their college career on a game-ending pick.

“It was me not expecting that to happen, and me wanting to come back another year and play with my brothers. And also the love I have for my teammates and coaches, and how much of a family we are at Ohio State.”

The expectations are certainly not as high for Nebraska, who was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten West. The Cornhuskers have finished under .500 the last two years under Scott Frost, who is trying to rebuild a program that hasn’t recorded double-digit wins since 2012.

“We’re not trying to throw high expectations everywhere,” Frost said. “Nobody likes to lose, and we lost a lot. That’s that season and we’re on to the now. It’s tough to lose, but we plan to change that.”

Ohio State is a 26-point favorite for the matchup.