Nets vs Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to debut their big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the first time this season as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on Fox Sports Ohio (in Cavs markets) and YES Network (in Nets markets). But if you don’t live in one of those markets, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Nets vs Cavs online for free:

If the Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s platforms rather than NBA’s, which has had some streaming issues in the past.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game on the Amazon Prime League Pass channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial through January 25:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch the Nets vs Cavs live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass). You can find them all right here:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Nets vs Cavs live or on-demand on the NBA app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

If the Game is in Your Market

Unfortunately, for fans in the Cavs and Nets markets, there is no streaming service with a free trial that offers Fox Sports Ohio or YES Network. AT&T TV may offer those channels in your area, but there’s no free trial and it’s basically as expensive as regular cable.

Nets vs Cavs Preview

Kyrie Irving rejoined the Nets on Tuesday and met up with his new teammate — former MVP James Harden. Brooklyn sent away Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs in the trade for Harden, as well as a treasure trove of first-round picks.

“It’s very exciting just to have James here,” said Irving. “Obviously letting go some of the pieces that have been here in the Nets organization for a while even before I got here was going to be hard regardless. It’s just the nature of the business, we’re all brothers still so we’re just moving on into the next phase of just developing as a team and building some camaraderie and having fun.”

Irving is averaging just over 27 points per game, but has missed the Nets last seven games because of “family and personal stuff.”

“It was great to have Kyrie back in the building and with the group,” said Nash. “We’ve missed him. I’m excited to get him back out there on the floor. We were able to, like I keep saying, script and rehearse. It’s hard to build chemistry without playing, and we’re not playing in practice. So, the chemistry is going to be formed on the floor during games. It’s going to take some time. But we’re excited about the possibilities, and it was great to be out on the floor and to have Ky back in the building.”

The Nets have done alright without Irving, especially with Harden on the court playing with his old Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant. Harden put up 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds against Orlando in his Nets debut and followed that up with 34 points and 12 assists against the tough Bucks.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Harden said after the Nets’ latest victory. “This is our second game together and we haven’t had one practice. We just watch film and go off our instincts. We just try to learn on the fly as I said before. It was going to be a challenge for us tonight but I think we held our own and we came out aggressive. Once we can clean up some things and get better as the season goes along we’ll be much better. I got to do a better job of controlling the game and not turning the basketball over. I think we’re one of the best teams when we actually get a shot up on the rim. I have to do a better job of that but that just comes with time, it comes with spacing, it comes with knowing the offense.”

Cleveland started the season with three consecutive wins, but have struggled since, managing just three wins in their last nine games.