How to Watch Nevada vs Nebraska Basketball Online Without Cable

Both Nebraska and Nevada will look to keep rolling after lopsided season-opening wins as they square off on Thursday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Nevada vs Nebraska Preview

Nebraska couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, blowing out McNeese State 102-55. Six Cornhuskers contributed in the victory, with Trey McGowens, Shamiel Stevenson, Teddy Allen and Dalano Banton all registering 14 points.

“I wasn’t surprised. I knew we would come out and compete. That thing I was absolutely confident in,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg told HuskerExtra. “That’s just what this group is made of.”

The Cornhuskers have feasted on the mentality that it’s a group effort that will lead them to prosperity, which was evident by the box score.

“Coach literally said the same thing yesterday — there’s going to be nights where some guys may not shoot it well, and other guys have to pick them up. And we have plenty of weapons that can do that,” guard Kobe Webster said. “And we have guys, I think seven or eight of us, that can get 20 (points) if need be, if we get hot.

Meanwhile, Nevada was able to get the best of North Dakota State 62-48 in their opener. Grant Sherfield led the way with 14 points, while Tre Coleman added 13 and KJ Hymes was also in double-figures with 11.

Despite their success, the Woldpack were impressed with what Nebraska did in their first contest.

“They won by 40-some and scored over 100 points with six guys in double figures, so they’re a team with a lot of good offensive weapons. You’re not just guarding backcourt or frontcourt,” Nevada head coach Steve Alford said of the Cornhuskers. “They have a lot of weapons, they shoot the three, they drive it. Much different than the team we played (Wednesday) that wants to play a slower pace.

“Nebraska wants to play a breakneck speed, so it’s going to be faster pace, so we have to prep for that. But that’s a team that can really score the ball.”

Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 152 points, per Bovada. The Cornhuskers will have to overcome a Nevada defense that allowed North Dakota state to shoot just 29.1 percent shooting from the field in their opener.

Meanwhile, Nevada has to take care of the ball. Nebraska scored 43 points off 27 McNeese State turnovers in their first game.