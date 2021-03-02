New Amsterdam Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Popular new medical drama New Amsterdam is back for its third season on Tuesday, March 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of New Amsterdam Season 3 episodes online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch New Amsterdam live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. NBC is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch New Amsterdam live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch New Amsterdam live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch New Amsterdam live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Preview

Starring Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin at the New Amsterdam Medical Center in New York City, New Amsterdam follows Goodwin and a team of talented doctors and nurses as they try to reform this neglected medical facility and offer quality care to its patients. The show is inspired by real-life doctor Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and his 15 years working as medical director there.

At the end of season two, an episode titled “Pandemic” was pulled from the airwaves because it was too similar to the events of the actual COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the show aired “Matter of Seconds,” an episode that saw Drs. Sharpe and Bloom (Freema Agyeman and Janet Montgomery, respectively) scrambling to find out the root of a mysterious ailment affecting multiple patients, and Dr. Goodwin desperately trying to get a child into a clinical trial that could save his life from a rare muscular disease.

When the show returns for season three, it sounds like the pandemic will be seamlessly incorporated into the show based on the episode descriptions. The press release for the season reads, ” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.”

The premiere episode is titled “The New Normal” and its description reads, “New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the flight crew, Iggy fights against the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth. Max tracks down scarce medication after one of his own contracts COVID.”

Then on Tuesday, March 9 comes episode two, titled “Essential Workers.” Its description reads, “Max is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies. Bloom comes to a startling realization about Iggy.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.