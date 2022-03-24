North Dakota vs Notre Dame Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

North Dakota faces Notre Dame in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament on Thursday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of North Dakota vs Notre Dame online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every NCAA tournament game, which are all on ESPNU or ESPN2):

North Dakota vs Notre Dame Preview

Second-seeded North Dakota (24-13-1) and No. 3 seed Notre Dame (27-11-0) face each other in the Albany, New York, Regional of NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Western Michigan stunned North Dakota 4-2 in the NCHC tournament on March 18, but the Fighting Hawks bring an experienced crew to the NCAA tournament. North Dakota last won it all in 2016 and hasn’t been back to the Frozen Four since in three tournament appearances.

“Coming in, as a group, and getting to know each other early in the summer, all the workouts and tough practices, the ups and downs of a season, this is what we look forward to,” North Dakota defenseman Ethan Frisch said according to the Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Elliott Schlossman. “We’re excited to play.”

Hi, I'm Ethan Frisch and I like to score power play goals. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/EzHzThx70g — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 19, 2022

Notre Dame fell short of the Big Ten Conference tournament on March 12 in a 2-1 loss to Michigan. The Fighting Irish took runner up in 2018 amid back-to-back Frozen Four appearances but haven’t been back since. COVID protocols kept the Irish out of last season’s tournament.

“I just have been emphasizing the importance for our guys to recognize, be grateful for the opportunity to play,” Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson said according to WNDU’s Matt Loch. “For me, it’s all about gratitude. Being how fortunate we are to be in this game and play this game, you know, based on what we went through last year. Just be grateful for the opportunity to play and enjoy the experience of being here.”

“Obviously, we’re playing to win and playing to get to the Frozen Four, but it’s just hard,” Jackson added per Loch. “Try to embrace the moment, you know, because you only get so many kicks at the can. So, you need to take advantage of them when you get those opportunities.”

One sleep. 🆚 North Dakota

📍 NCAA Tournament First Round

⏰ 6 p.m. ET

📺 ESPNU#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/7Y97MevyMp — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 24, 2022

NHL Draft picks abound in the matchup between the Irish and Hawks as both squads have nine players each who were selected by NHL teams in recent years.

North Dakota Leaders

Sophomore forward Riese Gaber leads the Hawks in points with 37 on 15 goals and 22 assists. Gaber also has a plus-minus score of eight.

Senior forward Connor Ford has 28 points on four goals and 24 assists. He has a plus-minus score of two.

Sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson has 26 points from eight goals and 18 assists. Sanderson, a 2020 first-round pick by Ottawa, also has a plus-minus score of five.

Freshman forward Jake Schmaltz has 24 points on eight goals and 16 assists. Schmaltz, a 2019 seventh-round pick by Boston, has a plus-minus score of seven.

Senior goalie Zach Driscoll, a Bemidji State transfer, has a 22-10-1 record in goal this season. Driscoll allows 2.36 goals per game and has a .907 save percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Junior forward Max Ellis leads the Irish with 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists. Ellis also has a plus-minus score of 12.

Sophomore forward Ryder Rolston has 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists for the Irish. Rolston, a 2020 fifth-round pick by Colorado, also has a plus-minus score of nine.

Senior defenseman Spencer Stastney also has 27 points from 20 assists and seven goals. Stastney, a 2018 fifth-round pick by Nashville, has a 19 plus-minus score.

Fellow senior defenseman Nick Leivermann has 26 points on six goals and 20 assists. Leivermann, a 2017 seven-round pick by Colorado, has a 16 plus-minus score.

Irish senior goalie Matthew Galajda has been tough in net all season. Galajda (17-7-0) allows 1.98 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.