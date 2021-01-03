Northwestern vs Michigan Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 16 Michigan Wolverines basketball team will host the No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten action on Sunday night at the Crisler Center.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Northwestern vs Michigan online for free:

Northwestern vs Michigan Preview

Michigan bested the Maryland Terrapins 84-73 on the road on Thursday to improve to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten play.

Though the Terrapins shot a scorching 59.1 percent from 3-point range, the Wolverines held them to just 6 free-throw attempts and 41.7 percent shooting from inside the arc.

“I give all the credit to the defense, and I also give all the credit to those guys that were sitting on the bench bringing that energy,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said, according to The Michigan Daily. “And that’s what keyed our run. The defensive disposition and also the energy from the guys that hadn’t even checked into the game or the guys that were taking a breather that were sitting on the bench, breathing life into the players that were on the floor.”

Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both game highs. He shot 10-of-11 from the field and added a block.

Guard Mike Smith, a graduate transfer who last year averaged 22.8 points per game for the Columbia Lions to lead all Ivy League players in scoring, enjoyed arguably his best game as a Wolverine. He scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished a team-high 6 assists, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-2 from distance.

“Tonight was an example of a guy looking to make plays for himself and others,” Howard said of Smith’s performance, per The Michigan Daily. “We’re going to need him throughout the year making plays like the plays he made tonight.”

In Dickinson, the Wildcats will have their hands full with a premier Big Ten center for the second game in a row. They fell to the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes 87-72 on the road on Tuesday, surrendering 18 points to Luka Garza.

Northwestern held the reigning conference player of the year to 6-of-14 shooting by sending extra defenders his way.

Forward Pete Nance scored 21 points to lead Northwestern, shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-4 from distance as his team fell to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in conference action.

“He affects your defensive game plan greatly because he’s unstoppable in a one-on-one situation,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said of Garza, according to the Chicago Tribune. “You not only have to account for his low-post touches, but he shoots the ball so well. His pick-and-pops, his step-up ball screen, he requires a lot of attention or else he’s going to make you pay in a big way.

“We knew he was going to score. You don’t hold someone like that scoreless. You just don’t want him to go 12-for-14 like he has many times.”