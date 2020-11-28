Notre Dame vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) will kick off their 2020 season against the No. 13 ranked Michigan State Spartans (1-0) Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Michigan State online for free:

Notre Dame vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans are coming off a successful season opener, an 83-67 win over Eastern Michigan Wednesday. Junior guard Foster Loyer had a career night, netting six three-pointers while scoring a career-high 20 points. “Foster played better defensively than he did the first two years and that keeps him on the floor,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Our guys did a great job of finding open shooters and I was glad to see a couple go down … It was a night of basketball and I think that’s what we all needed,” Izzo added.

The win over Eastern Michigan showed why the Spartans can be a dangerous team this season. They have a well-rounded group of experienced players used to playing together. Aaron Henry added four rebounds and a team-high seven assists, Joey Hauser had nine boards and 15 points and Joshua Langford chipped in 10 points. When Michigan State is firing on all cylinders, it’s a difficult team to stop. The Spartans will be going up against a scrappy Notre Dame squad looking to prove themselves with an upset out of the gate.

The Irish led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, and they also committed the fewest number of fouls of any team in the nation. With games scheduled against the likes of Ohio State, Kentucky, Duke and Virginia, things aren’t going to get much easier for Notre Dame in the coming weeks.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will be going with the expected lineup of Prentiss Hubb, Cormac Ryan, Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski and Juwan Durham, who should be the starters for the Irish against the Spartans.

“I’m banking on that this is a nucleus, at least those five starters – and I’d add (Nik) Djogo coming off the bench – these guys have played a lot of college basketball,” Brey said this week. “They’ve been around, been in big games. I know it has been a while, but I think poise and handling tough stretches, those are the areas we’re going to talk about. We have to be calm and understand there are going to be tough stretches that our leadership must get us through.”

Brey also revealed one of his team’s primary goals this season: “We’re really good when we run,” Brey said. “We’re trying to play faster. We’ve played quicker, really starting last year. Can we get some rebounds and get out and get some buckets?”

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 60-36, and the teams have split the last two games, 1-1.