How to Watch Ohio State vs Michigan Basketball Online for Free

Michigan lock horns with 16th-ranks Ohio State at the Crisler Center in a matchup between two eternal rivals that are looking move up in the Big 10 standings. The winner of this game will find themselves in a position to fight for first place in the tail end of this season.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Michigan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Ohio State vs Michigan Basketball 2022 Preview

When Michigan and Ohio State lock horns, there is always a guarantee for something special to happen. With the regular season in college basketball winding down, these two teams look get into the battle for the regular-season title in the Big 10.

Ohio State come into this encounter reeling after losing to Rutgers on Wednesday and they find themselves in a situation where they must win against their eternal rivals. From a historical aspect, the Buckeyes lead this series, although their history in Ann Arbor is not the most favorable.

They come into Michigan’s backyard ranked 16th for a third consecutive week and looking to get a little higher in the rankings.

The Buckeyes were led midweek by Malaki Branham with 19 points. It was just his fourth time this season leading the team in scoring in a game. He is averaging 10.9 points per game and has made eight of his last 12 three-pointers over the last three games.

Yet all eyes will be on E.J. Liddell. The junior forward continues to have a Player of the Year caliber season as he did everything he was being asked to do and then some. He is the only player in the country this season averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 3.0 assists per game. What makes this even more impressive is that in the last 30 seasons, only two players have averaged those numbers for a complete season and one of them was named Tim Duncan.

Michigan returned home after a two-game road swing that saw them lose to third-ranked Purdue and then rally back to defeat Penn State in Happy Valley. The momentum they gained out of that swing was quickly taken advantage of. The Wolverines were extremely disappointing this season, but in recent games it seems like Juwon Howard’s men finally started to find their groove. but their full potential was shown in a dominating win midweek against third-ranked Purdue in their second encounter this season. During that game, the Wolverines held Purdue to season lows for points (58), rebounds (25), three-pointers (4) and assists (5).

That win marked Michigan’s highest-ranked victory since it knocked off second-ranked Michigan State in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament.

For the Wolverines this is their third game in five days, so they will have some fatigue to deal with against a Buckeye team that would be coming in on nearly three days rest.

The game will have a special significance as there will be a tribute to Rudy Tomjanovich after being inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame.