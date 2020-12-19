Ohio State vs UCLA Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will take on the UCLA Bruins (5-1) in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday.

The game starts at about 4:30 p.m. ET (depending on when UCLA-Kentucky ends) and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Ohio State vs UCLA online:

Ohio State vs UCLA Preview

The Bruins were initially supposed to play the Kentucky Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic, but issues with COVID-19 testing protocols caused some shuffling of the schedule, so here we are.

The Buckeyes are fresh from their first loss of the season, a 67-60 defeat at the hands of Purdue. Ohio State saw the Boilermakers take a 38-33 lead at halftime before going on an 11-1 run in the second half, and OSU couldn’t come back after that. The Buckeyes were without starting forward E.J. Liddell, who remains day to day with an illness, and they clearly missed his presence in the paint.

Justice Sueing led Ohio State in scoring with 14 points, and Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points. OSU shot poorly from beyond the arc, hitting just 25 percent of its three-point shots, and it was out-hustled and out-rebounded by Purdue, 36-30.

“My initial thought is we need to play with more force and physicality both offensively and defensively. I didn’t think we were as physical as we needed to be,” Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said after the loss. “We’ve got to play better. We did not have enough poise offensively late. I thought we did some good things. We just have to take this and go from it.”

They’ll be facing a Bruins team that has not lost since its opening night matchup against San Diego State. UCLA has beaten Pepperdine, Seattle, Cal, San Diego and most recently, Marquette, in a 69-60 victory last Friday.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 18 points, leading the way for the Bruins, while Jules Bernard chipped in 15 points and seven boards. UCLA is scoring 78.5 points a game, and they’re allowing 65.8 to opposing teams. They’ll be going up against an Ohio State squad that is averaging 77 points a game while surrendering 64.7 points per contest, and Bruins coach Mick Cronin said this week he and his team are well aware of the challenges of going up against the Buckeyes’ defense.

“It’s going to be extremely hard to score on them in the half-court. They’re as committed to scouting report and team defense as anybody you’ll play against,” Cronin said.

“We have multiple guys that can start. Trying to wear teams down with fresh bodies is going to be a big factor for us going forward,” Cronin added. “Whoever we put in the game, we have to be able to count on them to be solid on the defensive end and make good decisions on the offensive end. It will allow us to play at a pace that wears teams down.”