Ohio State vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two of the Big Ten’s best will take center stage Saturday when the No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes head to the Kohl Center in Madison to face the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Buckeyes are coming off a two-point loss to Purdue on Tuesday. Ohio State was up by six points halfway through the game, and it led well into the second half, but sloppy play late resulted in the Boilermakers eking out a win on a last-second three-pointer.

Duane Washington Jr. had a game-high 21 points for the Buckeyes, forward Justin Ahrens added 12 points, and EJ Liddell chipped in 11 points while hauling in a team-high seven rebounds.

Ohio State had a few too many turnovers and not enough good looks, which was a primary reason for the loss. They shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, which isn’t bad, but head coach Chris Holtmann wasn’t happy about the shot selection in particular.

“That was a few too many,” Holtmann said, via 247Sports. “We did have some good looks. We tried to establish the paint a little better in the second half. It was just a matter of their physicality defensively. They took us out of some stuff. We need to be better with that. Our ball-handling suffered and we weren’t able to get into some things we wanted to do.”

As for the Badgers, they’ve won two straight since getting handled by Michigan on January 12. Wisconsin just beat Northwestern, 68-52 on Wednesday. Forward Tyler Wahl was one of four Badgers scoring in double figures, leading the way with 14 points.

“His confidence is growing. He’s working at it. He’s spent a lot of time in the gym, working on his perimeter game ” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said about Wahl after the game, per Badgers Wire. “I think what you’re seeing is the evolution of a player that got some experience as a freshman and used in the offseason, albeit it was a totally different offseason for everybody. But he used that to build in the offseason and now you see as he’s working his way through this year that he’s playing much more confidently.”

Wisconsin has been doing it with solid defense this season, allowing 61.4 points a game, which is 18th in the country. The Badgers are also scoring 73.7 points per contest, and they’ll be going up against a Buckeyes team scoring 76.7 points a game while you surrendering 67.7 points to opposing teams. Wisconsin has lost games to unranked Maryland and Marquette in addition to a very good Michigan squad, so this one could be an absolute slugfest.