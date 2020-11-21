Bedlam 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch OK State vs Oklahoma Online

It’s time for Bedlam yet again, when the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1) head to Memorial Stadium to face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (5-2) in this top-20 showdown.

Bedlam 2020 Preview

The Sooners enter this game ranked sixth in the nation in scoring, putting up 46.1 points a game. They’ll be facing a stingy Cowboys defense that has been holding opposing offenses to 17.8 points per contest, which is ranked 15th in the country. Something will have to give in this one, and it’s a huge game for both teams, as there are implications for the Big 12 Championship Game on the line.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has come into his own this year, his first full season as a starter. Rattler has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games. OSU coach Mike Gundy said this about Rattler heading into the matchup:

“Well, he’s a much better player now than he was six weeks ago. He’s getting some games under his belt and getting adjusted a little bit and making plays. Obviously he has got a strong arm and he’s got some savvy, can move around and make some plays with his legs. So, he’s come quite a ways in four or five weeks.”

Gundy knows what a challenge Rattler and company will be for his defense, but he’s equally concerned with facing a Sooners defense that is giving up 24.4 points a game. “Offensively, we have to have a really good strategy,” Gundy said. “We have to be patient in the way we want to attack, and reduce turnovers, and play as consistent as possible up front with our blocking schemes.”

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard have been leading the way on offense for the Cowboys and despite Hubbard’s numbers being down from last season (he has 581 yards on 125 carries (that’s 4.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, he is still capable of destroying a defense, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley knows it.

“You can stop him five times in a row, and then with his combination of speed and power, he can pop one and make you forget about those five or six stops pretty quick,” Riley said about Hubbard this week. “He’s a tremendous player, he’s got a great feel for the run game, great patience and then just kinda knows when to go and has a real gift for separating from people and is incredibly consistent.”

The Sooners lead the series between these two teams, 89-18-7. Oklahoma has won five straight.