Oklahoma Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Spring football is coming to Oklahoma when the Sooners take the field to show their fans what to expect this year on Saturday afternoon.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch the 2023 Oklahoma Spring Game live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include several 2023 spring games from teams around the country, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Oklahoma Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Oklahoma Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners have a whole day of festivities planned for the spring football game 2023, including the unveiling of the Kyler Murray Heisman Trophy statue at Heisman Park west of the stadium. Murray, who won the Heisman in 2018, will also be honored at halftime of the spring game. Murray was Oklahoma’s seventh Heisman winner, tying them with Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most won by any school.

The Sooner Sports website reads:

Kyler Murray will be on hand for his public Heisman Trophy statue unveiling during a celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Heisman Park on the east side of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Following the celebration, Party Pics will take photos of fans next to Murray’s statue until 2 p.m. Fans attending the spring game will also want to stay in their seat at halftime, as Murray will be honored on the field for his OU accomplishments and for claiming his permanent spot at Heisman Park.

The school will also be hosting its annual Party at the Palace pregame fan fest on the lawn north of the stadium beginning at 10:30 a.m. The details for the fan festival are as follows:

Many of the usual Party at the Palace elements will be featured, including a variety of food trucks (Midway Deli, Supermercados Morelos, Meating Place, HTeaO and Kona Ice), interactive games and music. Additionally, OU Esports, in collaboration with McDonald’s, will be hosting an outdoor game experience with Arch gift cards and buy-one-get-one-free card giveaways. Fans can stop by and play their favorite video games, such as Madden, Mario Kart and more. Also, the Coke pregame will feature a face painter, balloon artist, inflatables and other interactives. And Devon Energy’s innovative STEM program “SportsLabs” will take place on the lawn immediately north of Heisman Park on the east side of Jenkins Ave.

The Red Team (offense) vs White Team (defense) format will be played in 12-minute quarters with each team earning points through a point-scoring system. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, “a target score will be generated by adding 12 points to the leading team’s score. If one of the teams reaches that target score before the fourth quarter clock expires, that team wins. If the target score is not reached by either team, the team leading when the clock expires wins.”

The Red Team coach is offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the White Team coach is co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates.

The University of Oklahoma spring football game airs on Saturday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.