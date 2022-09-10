Where to Watch Oklahoma vs Kent State Game Today

After an easy win to start the season, No. 7 Oklahoma should have no problems getting to 2-0 when the Sooners take on Kent State at home on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Kent State vs Oklahoma live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kent State vs Oklahoma live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Kent State vs Oklahoma Preview

The Sooners were impressive in their opener under new head coach Brent Venables as they beat UTEP 45-13. Kent State dropped their opener on the road at Washington 45-20.

For Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked sharp in his debut passing for 233 and two touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 passes. The Sooners also ran the ball exceptionally well to the tune of 259 yards and 6.8 yards per carry.

Eric Gray led the rushing attack with 102 yards on 16 carries. Marcus Major also added 54 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. For the receivers, Marvin Mims caught three passes for 81 yards and Brayden Willis also had three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively Oklahoma gave up some yards through the air as they allowed 288, but were stout against the run holding UTEP to just 28 yards on 31 attempts. The Sooners’ defense also forced two turnovers and recorded six sacks.

Leading the way for Oklahoma on defense were Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman who both recorded nine total tackles. Reggie Grimes also had a monster game on the defensive line with three tackles and two and a half sacks.

The Golden Flashes struggled in the passing game last week as they passed for just 193 yards and three interceptions. Collin Schlee got the start completing 12 of 24 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The good news for Kent St is they did find success running the ball against Washington. The Golden Flashes rushed for 147 yards on 39 attempts.

Schlee actually led the team in rushing though with 47 yards on eight carries. Leading the receiving core was Dante Cephas who hauled in six passes for 105 yards last week.

Kent St. had all kinds of struggles on the defensive side of the ball as they allowed 525 yards of total offense. The secondary was torched for 393 yards passing. The run defense held up ok as they held Washington to 3.9 yards per carry.

Safeties Jojo Evans and Antwaine Richardson turned in sound performances as they each recorded seven tackles. Linebacker Khalib Johns also added four tackles and a sack.

Kent St. will have their work cut out for them this week as they head to Norman. The Sooners’ offensive strength is the passing game and it’s going up against a defense that’s already been torched this season.