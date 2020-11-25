Oklahoma State vs UT Arlington Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team will visit the UT Arlington Mavericks at College Park Center on Wednesday in each team’s season opener.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oklahoma State vs UT Arlington online for free:

Oklahoma State vs UT Arlington Preview

The Cowboys went 17-14 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 play before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 season, their third campaign under head coach Nick Boynton. They’ve since seen the departures of their first-, third-, and fourth-leading scorers from a year ago, and added one of the most highly touted freshmen in the country in Cade Cunningham.

The 6’8″ shooting guard placed first in 247Sports’s composite prospect rankings and second in the ESPN 100.

Last year, Cunningham helped lead Florida’s Montverde Academy to a 25-0 record. His teammates included four players who made the ESPN 100 and the top 100 of the 247Sports composite rankings.

Playing just 22 minutes per game for a deep squad that regularly blew its opponents’ out, the Arlington, TX, native averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game en route to Naismith prep player of the year and MaxPreps national player of the year honors.

“The biggest thing about me is I’m a winner. I lead my teammates,” Cunningham told Athlon Sports. “I’m good with different personalities. I’m a big-time playmaker. Whatever the team needs, I can adjust pretty well. And weaknesses, I’m definitely working on my shooting, my ball-handling, just tightening up everything to be the best guard I can be, while also working on my post game.”

If the freshman hopes to play in the NCAA Tournament, he’ll have to stick around for a sophomore campaign — the NCAA banned the Cowboys banned from postseason tournaments this season in the wake of the arrest of former associate head coach Lamont Evans, who in June 2019 was sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to direct players to certain agents and advisers.

“I talked to Coach Boynton and he was super open with everything going on, everything about the situation,” Cunningham said of the ban, per Athlon Sports. “And I feel like I made the best decision in staying.”

UT Arlington went 14-18 overall and 10-10 in Sun Belt action last season, their second under head coach Chris Ogden. Guard David Azore, now a junior, led the team in scoring a season ago (14 points per game) and tied for the team lead in assists per contest (3.7). He’ll be joined in the backcourt by transfer Shahada Wells, who averaged 21.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game for Tyler Junior College in Texas last year.

“With the guys we’ve recruited in the backcourt, and the guys returning, we’ll be able to rebound better than we did last year from the guard spot, which is huge,” Ogden said, according to Field Level Media. “We will continue to emphasize it and probably emphasize it even more this year just because it was such a weakness last year.”