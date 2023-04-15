Where to Watch Ole Miss Football Spring Game Today

The Ole Miss Rebels will hold their annual spring game, also know as the Grove Bowl, on Saturday, April 15 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Ole Miss Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Ole Miss Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Rebels finished with an 8-5 overall record last season, averaging 33.5 points a game on offense while allowing 25.5 points a game on defense.

Last year’s starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, completed 62% of his passes for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for over 700 yards and a score. The Rebels boasted a dominant rushing attack led by running back Quinshon Judkins that averaged 256.6 yards per contest. Judkins finished seventh in the nation in rushing yards as a freshman with 1,567, so he’ll be one of the team’s top players to watch this coming season.

Dart will face some competition this year, with Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard also competing for the starting role. Sanders, who transferred over from Oklahoma State, and Howard, who came over from LSU this offseason, should both see action in the spring game.

In terms of what the spring game is going to look like, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said the team hadn’t made up its mind yet.

“We’re still figuring that out,” Kiffin said the week of the scrimmage, via 247 Sports. “We have a lot of injuries, a very abnormal amount. Normally, we let them draft and play it like a game versus the offense/defense format, but we’re so limited we might have to go to that. We’ll have that answer as we get closer, but we are really, really limited in our number of people and have shortened practices.”

When asked what he’d like to see from his trio of young QBs in the spring game, the Rebels coach stressed the importance of solid decision-making.

“Just to play really well,” Kiffin said. “Don’t force things. Make really good decisions. And whether you are a freshman or fifth-year player, it’s always a challenge to play really well and not try too hard.”

On defense, former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding left his gig with the Tide to fill the same role on Kiffin’s staff. The Grove Bowl will give fans their first opportunity to see Golding’s 4-2-5 defense.

Here’s a look at Ole Miss’s schedule for the upcoming 2023 season:

Sept. 2 vs. Mercer

Sept. 9 at Tulane

Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 23 at Alabama

Sept. 30 vs. LSU

Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas

Oct. 14 Idle

Oct. 21 at Auburn

Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 11 at Georgia

Nov. 18 vs. ULM

Nov. 25 at Mississippi State