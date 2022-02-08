How to Watch Women’s Olympic Snowboarding Halfpipe Online

INTRO

Qualifying runs (Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised live on USA Network, and the final (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC (though that may share coverage with other sports). You can also watch dedicated coverage of the women’s halfpipe and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the women’s halfpipe live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the women’s halfpipe live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the women’s halfpipe live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the women’s halfpipe live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the women’s halfpipe live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the women’s halfpipe live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Women’s Snowboarding Halfpipe 2022 Preview

Chloe Kim, the defending gold medalist from PyeongChang, competes first in a women’s field of 22, after which White, gold medalist at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Games, squares off against 24 other men’s riders.

At 21, the Long Beach native brought home the 2018 title by hitting back-to-back 1080s on a final-run victory lap. She subsequently took nearly two years off from competition to heal a broken ankle and attend her freshman year at Princeton University.

After returning last winter, she won the Laax Open, a fifth X Games Aspen title, a second straight world title and the Aspen Grand Prix she then continued her streak this season at Dew Tour and Laax.

One of her main challengers is US snowboarder Maddie Mastro. Kim’s teammate could give her a run for her money when it comes to her title defense bid at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old Californian is one of the biggest rivals in the last few seasons. Mastro grew. great deal in the past couple of years since she finished 12th in her Olympic debut at the PyeongChang Games. Since then, she has earned two world championship medals – a 2019 bronze and a 2021 silver and in 2021 added an X Games silver to her bronze from 2018.

Another set of rivals that Kim will have to fend off is two time world champion Cai Xuetong of China and 2020 X Games winner Queralt Castellet of Spain.

Cai comes into her fourth Olympics and probably come into this competition with the best momentum after winning the Snowboard World Cup in Laax for the seventh time in her career. Although, she ended up in seventh place in that competition behind Kim, Cai was still able to win the yearly title. She also on the title at Copper Mountain in December 2021, and went on to finish second at Mammoth Mountain last week.

Castellet comes into this Olympics as one of the main hopes for Spain to medal as well as the flagbearer for her country. Coming into her fifth Olympics, she wants to be able to have a chance to medal after an 11th place finish in Sochi and seventh place in Pyeongchang.