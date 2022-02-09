How to Watch Men’s Olympic Curling Live Online for Free

The U.S. men’s curling team takes to the ice to defend their Olympic title in Beijing beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The competition will run through Saturday, Feb. 19 when the gold medal game will be contested.

TV coverage of the tournament will be spread across USA, CNBC and NBC. You can also watch every single men’s curling match and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the men’s curling tournament live online if you don’t have cable:

Olympics Men’s Curling Preview

The U.S. men’s curling team heads into the Olympic competition in Beijing looking to repeat the magic that led them to a historic gold medal in 2018.

Men’s curling gets underway from the National Aquatics Centre beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with round-robin play, which will be contested for a week. The top four teams will advance to the semifinal round on Thursday, Feb. 17, with a bronze medal game taking place on Friday, Feb. 18, and the tournament concluding with the gold medal contest on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The reigning Olympic champions will once again have John Shuster as their skip. Joining him will be Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, who also return from the victorious 2018 squad, and newcomer Chris Plys, who is replacing Tyler George.

The 34-year-old Plys teamed up with Vicky Persinger in the mixed doubles competition in Beijing, where they finished eighth in round-robin play with a 3-6 record.

Led by Shuster, the U.S. team upset top-seeded Sweden in the gold medal game in PyeongChang in 2018 to win the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport of curling.

With the game tied 5-5 after seven ends, Shuster delivered the moment of the match and his career with a double take-out to score five, which propelled the U.S. to a 10-7 win.

“It was the sporting pinnacle of my career,” Shuster said in a news conference leading up to the Beijing Games. “We’ll always be Olympic champions … That will be something we’ll always get to carry with us.

“I’ve always cared so much about going to the Olympics and having a great performance, and getting to be on top of that podium has kind of taken that pressure off. We’re just going to go out there and enjoy the opportunity to try to defend.

“In the last four years, we’ve worked extremely hard and I think we’ve only made steps further forward to give ourselves a great chance to compete and get on that podium again.”

Standing in their way of repeating will be Sweden, who will be back to avenge their 2018 loss. The Swedes are the three-time reigning world champions, having reached the top of the podium at worlds in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Sweden’s skip Niklas Edin and his teammate Oskar Eriksson have each won a record five world championships.

The U.S. team finished third in the round-robin standings at the 2021 World Championships with a record of 10-3, but fell to Switzerland, 7-6, in the qualification round.

The men’s field at the Beijing Olympics will feature ten teams of four athletes. The countries that will take to the ice include the U.S., Sweden, Canada, China, Great Britain, ROC, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, and Denmark.

Switzerland is the reigning Olympic bronze medal winner from PyeongChang, where they defeated Canada in the third-place game.