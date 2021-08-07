Men’s Olympic Marathon Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

The Tokyo Olympics men’s marathon will feature 110 athletes vying for the podium, including the Rio Games’ gold and bronze medalists.

In the US, the men’s Olympic marathon (start time: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT) will be televised on USA Network. And if that coverage gets disrupted by another sport at all, you can also watch a dedicated live stream of the entire race via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Men’s Olympic Marathon Preview

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge will look to become just the third person to claim consecutive Olympic marathon titles, and the first since East Germany’s Waldemar Cierpinski repeated at the Moscow Games in 1980.

“I am still hungry for running in the Olympic Games and winning a gold medal, so I still feel fresh every time I wake up,” Kipchoge said in a July briefing, according to Reuters.

Now 36, Kipchoge claimed victory in the 2016 Rio Olympics with a time of 2:08:44, a minute and 10 seconds better than runner-up Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia.

“My participation, personally, our participation as a Kenyan team, and the participation of all the countries who are going to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games is a sign of hope to the whole world,” Kipchoge said in the briefing, per Reuters.

“It’s a sign in that we are actually preparing for the best moments ever whereby we’re going to have our normal lives again. So there is a light at (the end) of the tunnel. That’s why we are going to Sapporo.”

Kipchoge set the current world record at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, finishing in 2:01:39.

“I am very excited to be here in the Olympic village in Japan,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“It is great that we are able to run the Olympic marathon in these unusual times. On Sunday, I will try to defend my Olympic marathon title from Rio de Janeiro. I cannot wait to witness a wonderful event.” He added, “Niko tayari,” when means, “I am ready,” in Swahili.

American Galen Rupp, who placed third in Rio with a time of 2:10:05, then his personal best, will also be in this year’s field. The now-35-year-old won the 2018 Prague Marathon with his current personal best, 2:06:07.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the Portland, OR, native and former Oregon Duck traveled to Flagstaff, AZ, to train with Northern Arizona University track and cross country coach Mike Smith at an altitude more comparable to that of Sapporo.

“I think his aerobic system is getting a jolt,” Smith told LetsRun.com. “At the place he’s at in his career, most athletes at his age, their aerobic system is pretty topped-off. You can’t run 200 miles a week. But I think the fact that he hadn’t been to real altitude in a couple years and put himself there for a few months — he’s got four kids, [he’s] away from his family and all that — is, I think, the most impressive part of his training because it has forced an adaptation to the aerobic system, which most people aren’t getting at his age.”