Olympics Men’s Rugby Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Twelve teams will be competing for gold in the Olympic rugby sevens, which kick off July 26 at Tokyo Stadium.
In the United States, most of the men’s rugby sevens Olympic tournament will be televised live across NBCSN, USA and CNBC, but it’s not clear if every single match will be on TV, and some may be tape delayed or share coverage with other sports.
Fortunately, you can also watch every match of the tournament live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics rugby sevens match online:
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.
You can also watch all televised coverage live on the FuboTV app.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.
You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Sling TV app.
AT&T TV
AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.
Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:
Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.
You can also watch all televised coverage live on the AT&T TV app.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app. You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.
You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Hulu app.
Olympics Men’s Rugby Sevens Preview
Rugby will make its second straight appearance in the Olympics after its 2016 debut in Rio. Each match will last 14 minutes, consisting of two seven-minute halves. Full matches usually clock in at around three hours.
Fiji, the 2016 Gold Medal Winner, will be led by Jerry Tuwai and will be the favorites to win again in Tokyo. They’ll have to watch out for Australia, who took silver in 2016, and a tough New Zealand team full of talented players.
Heading into the games, many are grateful to see the spotlight shine bright on their favorite sport.
“As always, player welfare is at the heart of all our planning and we are confident that as it proved during Rugby World Cup 2019, Tokyo Stadium will be an excellent venue for the teams to inspire the world with their skill, athleticism, determination and the core rugby values of solidarity, integrity and respect. With the pools decided, we can now countdown the days and look forward what promises to be another memorable edition of Olympic rugby sevens,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.
Here’s a look at the countries that will be competing for gold, along with a schedule of early matches:
- .1. Fiji
- 2. New Zealand
- 3. South Africa
- 4. USA
- 5. Australia
- 6. Great Britain
- 7. Argentina
- 8. Ireland
- 9. Kenya
- 10. South Korea
- 11. Japan
Schedule of Events:
- July 25, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s pool round 1
- July 26, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s pool round 2
- July 26, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s pool round 3
- July 27, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s quarterfinals
- July 27, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s semifinals
- July 28, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s medal matches
Matches scheduled for Day 1 on Monday, July 26 and Day 2 on Tuesday, 27 July, 2021:
- Pool B: Fiji vs. Japan
- Pool B: Great Britain vs Canada
- Pool A: New Zealand vs Republic of Korea
- Pool A: Australia vs Argentina
- Pool C: South Africa vs Ireland
- Pool C: USA vs Kenya
- Pool B: Great Britain vs Japan
- Pool B: Fiji vs Canada
- Pool A: New Zealand vs Argentina
- Pool A: Australia vs Republic of Korea
- Pool C: USA vs Ireland
- Pool C: South Africa vs Kenya
Day 2 – Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
- Pool B: Canada vs Japan
- Pool B Fiji vs Great Britain
- Pool A: Argentina vs Republic of Korea
- Pool A: New Zealand vs Australia
- Pool C: Kenya vs Ireland
- Pool C: South Africa vs USA
Day 2 – FINALS
- 9th Place: SF 1 3rd Best 3rd vs 3rd Best 4th
- 9th Place: SF 2 Best 4th vs 2nd Best 4th
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.