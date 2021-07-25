Olympics Men’s Rugby Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Twelve teams will be competing for gold in the Olympic rugby sevens, which kick off July 26 at Tokyo Stadium.

In the United States, most of the men’s rugby sevens Olympic tournament will be televised live across NBCSN, USA and CNBC, but it’s not clear if every single match will be on TV, and some may be tape delayed or share coverage with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch every match of the tournament live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics rugby sevens match online:

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Olympics rugby match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You can also watch all televised coverage live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Olympics Men’s Rugby Sevens Preview

Rugby will make its second straight appearance in the Olympics after its 2016 debut in Rio. Each match will last 14 minutes, consisting of two seven-minute halves. Full matches usually clock in at around three hours.

Fiji, the 2016 Gold Medal Winner, will be led by Jerry Tuwai and will be the favorites to win again in Tokyo. They’ll have to watch out for Australia, who took silver in 2016, and a tough New Zealand team full of talented players.

Heading into the games, many are grateful to see the spotlight shine bright on their favorite sport.

“As always, player welfare is at the heart of all our planning and we are confident that as it proved during Rugby World Cup 2019, Tokyo Stadium will be an excellent venue for the teams to inspire the world with their skill, athleticism, determination and the core rugby values of solidarity, integrity and respect. With the pools decided, we can now countdown the days and look forward what promises to be another memorable edition of Olympic rugby sevens,” World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

Here’s a look at the countries that will be competing for gold, along with a schedule of early matches:

.1. Fiji

2. New Zealand

3. South Africa

4. USA

5. Australia

6. Great Britain

7. Argentina

8. Ireland

9. Kenya

10. South Korea

11. Japan

Schedule of Events:

July 25, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s pool round 1

July 26, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s pool round 2

July 26, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s pool round 3

July 27, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s quarterfinals

July 27, 8:00 p.m.: Men’s semifinals

July 28, 3:30 a.m.: Men’s medal matches

Matches scheduled for Day 1 on Monday, July 26 and Day 2 on Tuesday, 27 July, 2021:

Pool B: Fiji vs. Japan

Pool B: Great Britain vs Canada

Pool A: New Zealand vs Republic of Korea

Pool A: Australia vs Argentina

Pool C: South Africa vs Ireland

Pool C: USA vs Kenya

Pool B: Great Britain vs Japan

Pool B: Fiji vs Canada

Pool A: New Zealand vs Argentina

Pool A: Australia vs Republic of Korea

Pool C: USA vs Ireland

Pool C: South Africa vs Kenya

Day 2 – Tuesday, 27 July, 2021

Pool B: Canada vs Japan

Pool B Fiji vs Great Britain

Pool A: Argentina vs Republic of Korea

Pool A: New Zealand vs Australia

Pool C: Kenya vs Ireland

Pool C: South Africa vs USA

Day 2 – FINALS